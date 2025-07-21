Why Donald Trump Scotland visit could lead to legal action from police officers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in Scotland are weighing up legal action over plans for Donald Trump’s visit to the country this month.

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF), which represents 98% of all police officers in the country, are weighing up legal action against Police Scotland in a dispute over health and safety standards that could put officers at risk.

The SPF says the the force has already breached health and safety standards in the run up to the visit by the US president.

David Kennedy, general secretary of the SPF, suggested planning for the visit has already put officers at risk.

He said: “We currently have workforce agreements in place to protect police officers and provide minimum standards of Health and Safety at work.

“Sadly, we have seen these agreements breached in the days leading to the arrival of Potus (President of the United States) and as such we are seeking legal advice regarding potential legal action against the service.”

Speaking to STV News, Mr Kennedy said he had “major concerns” about the plans to police Mr Trump’s trip.

He told the broadcaster: “We do not have enough police officers in Scotland.

“Anyone that says we do, I don’t know where they get those figures from.

David Kennedy said the Scottish Police Federation is looking at legal action against Police Scotland ( PA )

“We know what police officers have to do day in, day out and we need more officers in Scotland.

“When these events come along that puts those officers that are here under so much pressure.”

Thousands of officers are expected to be involved in what Police Scotland has described as a “significant policing operation”.

Police Scotland said earlier this month it would seek help from the Scottish and UK Governments over the “considerable” cost of policing the visit.

It has also asked for support from Northern Ireland’s police force, the PSNI.

Police Scotland’s Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond said: “We are working closely with the Scottish Police Federation to address any concerns they may have.”

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “There are well established processes for any UK-based police services to request support from other services at times of peak demand.

“These requests are managed via the National Police Co-ordination Centre (NPoCC) and we can confirm that PSNI have received a request to provide mutual aid to Police Scotland which we are currently assessing.

“The decision to provide officers under the mutual aid process will be considered against our own demands, ensuring that we retain the capacity to respond effectively to local issues and maintain our own operational competence.”

The White House confirmed Mr Trump will visit his golf courses in Aberdeenshire and Ayrshire between July 25 and 29.

He will meet the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the First Minister John Swinney during his private trip.

The visit is likely to result in widespread protests, following similar demonstrations during his last visit to Scotland.

There had been speculation the King would host the American leader in Scotland after a meeting was suggested at Balmoral or Dumfries House, in a letter he wrote to Mr Trump in February inviting him to make the state visit.

But it is understood that both sides will wait until the president’s official state visit later this year.