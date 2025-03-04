Suspension of US support for Ukraine a ‘serious setback’, says Taoiseach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The US decision to suspend delivery of ammunition and other equipment to Kyiv is a “serious setback” towards achieving peace, the Irish premier has said.

The White House decision to “review” its assistance comes after a row between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office last Friday.

Meanwhile, ties between the European Union and the US appeared under strain after Mr Trump said security guarantees for Ukraine will be left to Europe.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin, who is due to meet Mr Trump in Washington DC next week, said on Tuesday: “It’s a very serious development, there’s no point in saying anything else.”

He said there needs to be continued engagement between EU leaders and the US to do everything possible for a peace that protects “Ukrainian sovereignty and its territorial integrity”.

He added: “It will not be easy. It’s been three years on now, this war, it has exacted a very heavy toll on a lot of people, and particularly on the people of Ukraine, who have shown extraordinary resilience, extraordinary courage in terms of meeting an illegal invasion.

“Europe is very conscious, also, of the fact that there are many other states across Europe who fear Russian aggression and Russian ambition, and those countries see this as an existential threat to their sovereignty.

“The European Union is very, very conscious of that, and that is what is motivating the European Union in its continued strong support of Ukraine, because this is a broader European issue.”

The matter is also expected to form part of Mr Martin’s forthcoming bilateral with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Mr Martin told reporters that Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting in Dublin will sign off on an additional 100 million euro in aid for Ukraine which had been signalled to Mr Zelensky when the two leaders met at Shannon Airport in south-west Ireland last week.

The funding had already been committed under the European Peace Facility which had been vetoed by Hungary.

Mr Martin also added that he expects “significant proposals” from the European Commission for further aid for Ukraine this week.

He added: “We really haven’t had an indication from Russia as to whether it is up for a durable, sustainable peace.

“But, in any event, I think Europe will not stop in endeavouring to move this forward in a more positive light than currently is the situation.”

Meanwhile, Ireland’s deputy premier said the US move is “extraordinarily concerning”.

Simon Harris, who is also the country’s foreign affairs and defence minister, described the move as “a very worrying development”.

“Until now, it has always been the situation that aid is continuing to be provided, that equipment and support was continuing to be provided, whilst trying to find a process towards peace. To unilaterally and abruptly disrupt that would have very significant consequences,” he said.

He added: “But we’ve got to be very honest here – even the European Union doing much more, we will still require the European Union and the United States of America working together in relation to this issue.

“And at a time when we need to move closer on this matter, it does seem that we’re moving further apart – and of course, very significant diplomatic efforts need to continue here.”

As part of a policy of military neutrality, Ireland does not provide what it characterises as lethal aid to Ukraine, including weapons.

However, the state has provided hundreds of millions of euros in non-lethal military assistance as well as stabilisation and humanitarian supports.

Ireland has also welcomed more than 100,000 Ukrainians under the EU temporary protection directive.