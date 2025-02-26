What the papers say – February 26

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Defence spending, Ukraine and US relations dominate the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

Sir Keir Starmer’s announcement of an increase in military spending is the biggest since the Cold War, according to The i Paper, while The Independent says the Prime Minister has bowed to US President Donald Trump in making the decision.

The Guardian also leads on the 2.5% defence budget rise, saying the “fight for peace” had come at the cost of overseas aid, while The Sun reports he has chosen “shells above shellfish”.

The Prime Minister’s declaration that we are entering an “era of hard power” ahead of his trip to the US to meet with Mr Trump takes centre stage in the Daily Mail, while Sir Keir said we cannot hide from the threat of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Telegraph also focuses on the spending increase, saying Chancellor Rachel Reeves has called on European allies to follow suit on a bid to secure peace in Ukraine.

A deal between Kyiv and Washington on Ukrainian minerals could be signed on Friday with president Volodomyr Zelensky expected to fly to the US, reports The Times.

The Financial Times focuses on the same story, saying Ukraine has agreed to the deal in a bid to mend ties with the US.

Matters closer to home occupy the Daily Express, which says farmers’ children have called on the Chancellor to scrap her plans for inheritance tax.

The Metro gives over its front page to what it calls the “shocking statistic” that 50,000 babies are caught up in domestic violence each year.

And the Daily Star says former prime minister Boris Johnson has called out President Trump for saying Mr Zelensky is a “dictator”.