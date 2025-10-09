Cooper defends UK contribution to Gaza peace process

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

European countries “will all be strongly playing” their part in the Gaza peace process, Yvette Cooper has said at a meeting of foreign ministers in Paris.

The Foreign Secretary has faced questions about Europe’s role in the interim governance of Gaza, as Israel and Hamas agree to a pause in the two-year war.

Hamas has also agreed to release the remaining hostages, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Donald Trump has received praise for his role in trying to broker a deal between the warring parties, which Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said “would not have happened without” the US President’s leadership.

UK politicians spent Thursday evening defending their contribution to the peace process.

Ms Cooper was asked about the “Board of Peace”, to oversee an interim governing authority for Gaza once the peace process progresses, and whether Europe would have a seat at the panel.

“We’re working to support the entire peace process because it’s really important that the work that President Trump has led with the peace initiative, but also the negotiations that have taken place,” she replied.

Ms Cooper told broadcasters in Paris: “I pay tribute to not just the US, but Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, who have been involved in these negotiations.

“The crucial thing now is to support the implementation of the first phase but also for all of us to come together as part of the second phase.

“European nations, the UK, other nations also from across the world, will all be strongly playing our part in supporting this peace process.

“Already, the UK and other nations have worked for many months to support the process to get this far but now we will be supporting this US peace initiative to make sure that it can deliver peace.”

French president Emmanuel Macron hosted the round-table in Paris, flanked by the French and Saudi foreign ministers Jean-Noel Barrot and Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud.

Ms Cooper travelled to the meeting with her German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, after they met at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast.

Responding to an allegation that the UK had been “not even players” in the process, Labour MP Emily Thornberry told Sky News that Mr Trump “has had sensible friends”, such as Sir Keir.

The Commons Foreign Affairs Committee chairwoman and Islington South and Finsbury MP said: “Absolutely, we’ve not been able to get the ear of (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu, but we have had the ear of Donald Trump.

“And Donald Trump’s attitude to the Middle East has markedly changed over the last few months, because he has had sensible friends.”

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair was named by Mr Trump as one of a group of international leaders who would sit on a “Board of Peace”.

Ms Thornberry said she was “relaxed about whoever it is” on the board.

“You know, so, if Tony Blair, for example, has trust of all parties, then fine – and he has a role and he wants to do it, and it’s felt that he has a positive role to play, then fine, yes, good,” she said.

Sir Keir, too, indicated he was interested in not who was on the board, but instead “getting it implemented”.

He said: “The UK has played an important part behind the scenes in relation to these negotiations, working with the US mediators, and we stand ready to play our part in implementing this.”

News of the agreement comes just two days after the second anniversary of October 7, the attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel.

Nearly 1,200 people were killed during the incursion, and about 250 people were taken as hostages into Gaza.