In Pictures: Royal and presidential visits make it year to remember in Scotland
The royals and US President Donald Trump all made memorable visits to the country in 2025.
It was a spectacular year of news in Scotland with Donald Trump hogging the headlines as he made a visit to the country in July.
The US President met Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney during the private trip but also found plenty of time to play golf at his Trump Turnberry course in South Ayrshire.
The cost of protecting the president during his four-day stay – a reported £24.5 million – was picked up by Police Scotland and was the subject of a row between the UK and Scottish Governments.
The King and the Prince of Wales also visited Scotland in 2025, with Charles making the trip to Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute, as part of his annual Holyrood week while William and wife Kate took in the views of picturesque Tobermory on the Isle of Mull.
And, elsewhere, Press Association photographers were on hand to capture newsworthy, colourful and quirky events across Scotland throughout 2025.
