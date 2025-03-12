Trump says Conor McGregor is ‘great’ and Rory McIlroy is ‘fantastic’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has said MMA fighter Conor McGregor is “great” when asked who his favourite Irish person is.

The US president also called Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy a “talented” and “fantastic” player, who he had played a round of golf with three weeks ago.

Mr Trump made the comments while in the Oval Office for a meeting with Irish premier Micheal Martin as part of St Patrick’s Day engagements.

Asked who his favourite Irish person is, Mr Trump said there were “many”, before remarking: “I do happen to like your fighter.”

“He’s got the best tattoos I’ve ever seen,” he said referring to Mr McGregor.

“Conor’s great, right. But you have a lot of great Irish fighters actually, great fighters.

Mr Trump said: “Ireland’s always had a lot of good fighters. You know why, because they’re tough people, they’re smart people and they’re passionate people.

“I think your father was a great fighter, right?” Mr Trump said to Mr Martin.

“He was, yes,” Mr Martin replied. “A very good defensive boxer. He was a good boxer, boxed for Ireland.

Later on in the Oval Office, Mr Trump praised Mr McIlroy as one of his favourite golfers.

“I think Rory’s great, he’s a great golfer,” he said.

“He just won two weeks ago, he’s a great guy, I played golf with him three weeks ago and he’s a really fantastic player.

“He’s in good form too, when he played with me he played very well I can tell you. Rory is certainly one of the favourites, he’s a very talented player.”