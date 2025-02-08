What the papers say – February 8

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cuts by both Donald Trump and Chancellor Rachel Reeves are among the stories leading Saturday’s newspapers.

The i weekend reports that the UK is braced for US President Donald Trump to demand concessions for tech giants as the potential price of avoiding trade tariffs.

The Guardian writes that Foreign Secretary David Lammy has labelled America’s move to cut its own international aid budget a “big strategic mistake” which could allow China to further its global influence.

The Financial Times reports the US President’s move into crypto has prompted a raft of copycat currencies, sparking warnings investors may be at risk of being tricked.

The BBC’s Adam Henson has hit out at Ms Reeves’s farmer’s inheritance “tax raid”, writes the Daily Express.

The Budget has ruffled feathers in both the country and City, with warnings the Chancellor’s plans to cut tax-free breaks on ISAs could cause disaster for the mortgage markets, as per the Daily Mail.

The Daily Telegraph splashes that a Caribbean delegation will demand trillions of pounds in reparations from the UK.

The Times writes that universities may be pushed into “ideological conformity”, with cuts to research budgets on the table if institutions fail to meet diversity targets.

The Daily Mirror splashes with the story of a former burglar who thought he would die alongside his 16-year-old friend when they were shot by farmer Tony Martin while trespassing on his property.

TV personality Kim Woodburn has dubbed Gino D’Acampo as a “full-of-himself little pig” as ITV yesterday pulled re-runs of his shows amid accusations of sexually inappropriate behaviour, reports The Sun.

And, lastly, the Daily Star leads with plummeting temperatures for the nation this weekend, with the mercury set to dip to minus 7C in some parts of the UK.