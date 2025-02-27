Trump claims he is ‘impressed’ with Starmer’s wife

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump remarked on how “impressed” he was with Sir Keir Starmer’s wife, as he met the Prime Minister at the White House.

The US president described Lady Victoria Starmer as a “beautiful, great woman” as he answered a question about EU-US relations during his first face-to-face meeting with the Prime Minister.

Sir Keir and Mr Trump were asked about a wide range of topics by journalists, including Ukraine, freedom of speech, and the Chagos Islands.

But it was when Mr Trump was asked about whether the UK had to choose between a closer relationship with the EU and the US that he remarked on Sir Keir’s wife.

“Well, I think we have just a great relationship,” the president said, referring to the US-UK relationship.

Speaking about his personal relationship with Sir Keir, he added: “We actually had a good relationship before. We’ve met a couple of times and I’m very impressed with him, and very impressed with his wife.

“I must say, she’s a beautiful, great woman.”

Sir Keir intervened to say: “I second that.”

Mr Trump continued: “And I said, ‘you’re very lucky’. He’s very lucky. And, no, we’ve had a very good relationship.”

Asked if the UK would jeopardise its relationship with the US by seeking closer ties with the EU, Mr Trump said: “No, I don’t worry about that.”

The US president has been invited by the King to make an unprecedented second state visit to the UK.

Sir Keir presented a letter from Charles to Mr Trump inviting him to meet and discuss the ceremonial occasion.

Mr Trump accepted the invitation on behalf of himself and his wife Melania.