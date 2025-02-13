What the papers say – February 13
The US President flagged peace talks could begin ‘immediately’.
US President Donald Trump and the prospect of peace talks in Ukraine dominate the front pages on Thursday.
The Financial Times, The Independent and the Daily Mirror lead on Mr Trump’s announcement that peace talks will begin “immediately” following a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail and The Guardian reveal Ukraine could be dealt a “huge blow”, with any potential peace deal involving Russia keeping annexed territory.
The Times says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described his own call with Mr Trump as a “meaningful conversation” where they talked about “opportunities to achieve peace”.
The Daily Star stays in the Oval Office, focusing on Elon Musk’s four-year-old son and his White House appearance.
The Daily Express leads on Tory leader Kemi Badenoch’s warnings to the Prime Minister, telling him to put UK national interests above European human rights laws.
Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly planning his first cabinet reshuffle, according to The i Paper, but Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ job is said to be safe.
The Daily Telegraph reports a Nigerian woman who failed eight times to get an asylum bid was granted the right to stay after joining a terrorist group to help her application.
The Metro splashes on news no alcohol will be allowed at the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia.
Lastly, The Sun leads on Katie Price’s son Harvey, who she says will go on weight-loss drug Ozempic to help treat a rare genetic condition which means he is always hungry.