1,500 police officers redeployed for Donald Trump’s golf visit to Scotland

US president Donald Trump’s visit to the UK on Friday has caused the redeployment of 1,500 police officers to support his private trip to Scotland, causing mayhem for police chiefs.

The last minute request, which was only received last week, will see one per cent of the policing population redeployed on Friday to help with security for Mr Trump’s five-day private visit to his golf resorts in both Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire.

Concerns have also been raised about the cost of the policing operation, with officers likely to cancel rest days to ensure adequate staffing and having to work additional hours.

Tiff Lynch, national chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said: “Let’s be clear: this is a private visit by a head of state to play golf.

“And we are pulling 1,500 officers—roughly a third of the size of an average police force in England and Wales—away from their normal duties to support it. That should stop anyone in their tracks.

open image in gallery Donald Trump’s visit to Scotland this weekend will ‘undoubtedly stretch’ police resources, the Association of Scottish Police Superintendents has warned ( PA )

“These are officers who would otherwise be responding to emergencies, safeguarding the vulnerable, and reassuring communities. Instead, they’re being asked to give up rest days and work excessive hours to police a leisure visit.

“Our members will always act with professionalism and pride. But it’s hard not to ask the obvious question: what message does this send about where policing priorities lie?”.

Known as Operation Roll, the exact numbers of police involved have not been revealed but it is expected to require Police Scotland’s entire cadre of police liaison officers.

Mr Trump is also expected to meet with prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish first minister John Swinney during his private trip.

The visit is likely to result in widespread protests, following similar demonstrations during his last visit to Scotland.

Chief Superintendent Rob Hay, president of the Association of Scottish Police Superintendents (Asps), said the visit of the US president would require a “significant operation across the country over many days” from Police Scotland.

open image in gallery A major police operation will be put in place this weekend when the US President makes a private visit to Scotland ( PA )

His comments come in the wake of similar concerns from the Scottish Police Federation (SPF) – the body which represents rank and file officers.

Asked about the visit, David Kennedy, the general secretary of the SPF, told BBC Radio Scotland: “Anyone who says it won’t affect it (policing in Scotland), I can’t believe that’s the case.

“It will affect it. You may be waiting in the past for so many hours for a police officer to arrive, that could double now, you may be waiting for more time for them to arrive.

“Obviously, emergency calls will take priority, but it will affect communities in Scotland.”

While Mr Swinney accepted the need for “security around the president” has also said there “has to be the legitimate right for individuals in our country to make their voices heard, to protest”.

Mr Swinney stated: “We are a democratic society and people must be able to protest within the law and the policing operation will be designed to ensure that is the case.”

With the president’s visit expected to include the opening of a second golf course at the Menie resort in Aberdeenshire, Mr Swinney said: “I obviously spend a lot of my time as first minister encouraging investment in our country, so I welcome investment in the facilities that are being taken forward.”