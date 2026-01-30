Fact check: US contributions to Nato and Green Party bar chart claim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This roundup of claims has been compiled by Full Fact, the UK’s largest fact checking charity working to find, expose and counter the harms of bad information.

How much does the US contribute to Nato?

With the United States’ dispute with fellow Nato members over Greenland dominating the news agenda last week, we’ve seen various claims about how much the country spends on Nato and on defence.

At the World Economic Forum’s annual Davos summit in Switzerland on 22 January, US president Donald Trump claimed that prior to him taking office the US “was paying for virtually 100% of Nato”, while different claims about US and Nato defence spending have also been circulating on social media.

There are two ways of looking at the US contribution to Nato in financial terms. Looking at Nato’s annual budget, which pays for things like its headquarters, the US contributes around 15%, the same proportion as Germany. But looking at defence budgets as a whole, the US spends far more than any other Nato member and accounts for the majority of total spending by Nato countries.

Nato — or the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation — is a collective defence alliance made up of 32 countries.

Collectively, Nato members fund the organisation’s annual budget, which is around 5.3 billion euros for 2026. This pays for things such as Nato’s headquarters, worldwide operations and missions, air and naval basing facilities, and satellite communications and control systems.

How much individual member states contribute is based on their Gross National Income. In 2026 the US’s cost share is 14.9%, the same as Germany. The UK contributes 10.3%.

Figures for Nato members’ total defence spending paint a different picture, however.

The US is estimated by Nato to have spent 3.22% of its GDP on defence in 2025, according to Nato’s definition of qualifying spend.

While this wasn’t the highest proportion (for example, Poland spent 4.48% and Lithuania 4%), the US did spend far more in cash terms than other countries. In total it’s estimated to have spent 980 billion US dollars on defence in 2025. The next highest spender was the UK, at 90.5 billion dollars.

According to Nato figures published last year, Nato countries between them are estimated to have spent a total of 1.404 trillion dollars on defence in 2025 (this figure is based on 2021 prices and exchange rates).

US spending accounted for a majority (60%) of this total — so not only did the US spend more than any other Nato country, it spent more than all the other NATO countries combined. It’s worth noting, however, that these figures all refer to the entirety of a nation’s defence spending.

The US’s spend was even higher as a proportion in previous years. In 2016, the year before President Trump’s first term, the US accounted for 72% of Nato countries’ combined defence spending.

It may be this figure Mr Trump had in mind when he claimed the US had been paying for “virtually 100%” of Nato, though if so he was clearly exaggerating.

One graphic we’ve seen shared online recently shows the US as the Nato nation that spends the highest proportion of GDP on defence. However, the figures shown appear to refer to 2017 (when the US did spend the highest proportion), rather than 2025 or 2026.

When we asked the White House about President Trump’s comments, deputy press secretary Anna Kelly told Full Fact “President Trump is right” and appeared to confirm he had been referring to overall defence spending, though she didn’t specifically explain why he’d used the term “virtually 100%”.

Ms Kelly said: “America’s contributions to Nato dwarf that of other countries, and his success in delivering a 5% spending pledge from Nato allies is helping Europe take greater responsibility for its own defence.”

Green Party’s by-election bar chart claim

A post shared by the Green Party and its leader Zack Polanski on social media last weekend claimed that “latest polling” shows that “only the Greens can stop Reform” in the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.

The post, a version of which also appeared on a banner at a Green Party event in the constituency on Monday, explicitly linked this claim to a bar chart which shows Reform UK at “+12%”, followed by the Green Party at “+11%” and Labour at “-20%”.

These figures, which feature some minor rounding errors, show one model’s projected change in vote share compared to the 2024 general election. It’s misleading to suggest that this model shows “only the Greens can stop Reform” however, or to quote only its change in vote share figures, because its figures for actual projected vote share at the time the post was shared show Labour winning and the Greens coming in third.

Of course, we’ve no way of verifying the accuracy of this model, which was published by Election Maps UK, or any other election model. And other polls and models project different results.

But the claim that “only the Greens can stop Reform” is not supported overall by the specific modelling cited in the Green Party graphic.

The Green Party told us on Tuesday that figures referenced in the chart showed “the situation before [Greater Manchester mayor] Andy Burnham was barred from standing” and claimed that “since then the downwards support for Labour has only increased further”.

It also noted media reports claiming that senior Labour figures are expecting to lose the by-election, and told us: “We do not therefore believe that the chart or the message is in any way misleading — it is clear that only the Greens can stop Reform.”