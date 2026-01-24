Trump says UK soldiers in Afghanistan were ‘among the greatest of all warriors’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has said UK soldiers who fought in Afghanistan were “among the greatest of all warriors” after previously drawing criticism for his claims Nato troops stayed away from the front lines during the conflict.

In a post on social media on Saturday the US president said: “The great and very brave soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America.

“In Afghanistan, 457 died, many were badly injured, and they were among the greatest of all warriors.

“It’s a bond too strong to ever be broken. The UK military, with tremendous heart and soul, is second to none (except for the USA).

“We love you all, and always will!”

It came a day after Mr Trump was criticised for his remarks that Nato allied troops “stayed a little off the front lines” in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer raised the comments directly with the US president in a conversation on Saturday, Downing Street said.

Speaking in Downing Street on Friday, Sir Keir described the remarks as “insulting and frankly appalling”, adding that he is “not surprised they have caused such hurt to the loved ones of those who were killed or injured”.

The Duke of Sussex also weighed in on the comments and said the “sacrifices” of British soldiers “deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect”.

Armed forces minister and former commando, Al Carns, who served five tours in Afghanistan, described Mr Trump’s comments as “ridiculous”.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said Mr Trump’s comments were “complete nonsense”, adding that it is a “disgrace” to “denigrate” the memory of British soldiers who died in the conflict.

On Saturday, she posted on X that she is “pleased” the president has “now acknowledged the role of the British armed forces and those brave men and women who gave their lives fighting alongside the US and our allies”.

She added: “It should never have been questioned in the first place.”

The UK suffered the second highest number of military deaths – 457 – in the Afghanistan conflict, behind the US, which saw 2,461 deaths.

In total, America’s allies suffered 1,160 deaths in the conflict, around a third of the total coalition deaths.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said “how dare” Mr Trump question the sacrifice of British soldiers and commented that the US president “avoided military service five times”.

Mr Trump has previously been criticised for avoiding being conscripted to fight in Vietnam thanks to being diagnosed with bone spurs in his heels – a claim that has been subject to doubt.