US remains ‘indispensable partner at time of great peril’, says Irish premier

The US remains an “indispensable partner at a time of great peril in the world”, the Irish premier has said as he travels across the Atlantic for a week of engagements.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin will visit Austin, Texas, before heading to Washington DC for the traditional St Patrick’s Day celebrations in the US capital.

He is set to take part in a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

The leaders are expected to discuss a range of issues, including the ties between the US and Ireland, the economic relationship, the war in Ukraine, and the situation in the Middle East and Northern Ireland.

The Taoiseach will present Mr Trump with the traditional shamrock bowl, extending St Patrick’s Day greetings from the people of Ireland to the people of the US.

A host of Irish Government ministers will also travel to the US, including Tanaiste Simon Harris, who will visit Philadelphia and New York, at a time which has been described as a key juncture in European-US relations.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly will lead an NI Chamber business delegation to North Carolina.

Ms Little-Pengelly will later travel alone to Washington DC for engagements.

Ms O’Neill, along with her Sinn Fein party colleagues, said she would not travel to Washington DC for St Patrick’s Day as part of “a principled stance against the threat of mass expulsion of the Palestinian people from Gaza”.

Speaking in advance of his US visit, the Taoiseach described St Patrick’s Day as an “opportunity to celebrate Ireland’s international connections and partnerships”.

“The US is one of Ireland’s strongest partners, a partnership built on a rich foundation of ancestral ties and close economic, diplomatic and political links,” he said.

“My visit will aim to further strengthen the bonds between our two countries with a focus on economic, political and people-to-people connections.

“Many of the events in Austin and Washington DC will be an opportunity to recognise their invaluable contribution both to the US across the fields of innovation, creativity, community development, business, and academia, and to deepening the close bonds across the Atlantic.

“My visit is also an opportunity to highlight our strong and growing trade and investment relationship, a relationship that is increasingly two-way.

“Ireland is the sixth largest source of foreign direct investment in the US, supporting hundreds and thousands of jobs across the US.

“I am delighted to be meeting with President Trump and to have an opportunity to reflect with him on the bilateral relationship.

“President Trump knows Ireland well, having visited on a number of occasions, and I know that his beautiful golf club in Doonbeg is very close to his heart.

“I will update him on the situation in Northern Ireland and express our deep appreciation to the US for their continued support for peace and reconciliation on our island.

“My visit to the US comes at a moment of great peril for the world.

“The US remains an indispensable partner and global actor. I look forward to discussing with President Trump how Ireland, together with our EU partners, can work with him and his administration to end conflict and to secure peace, whether in the Middle East or in Ukraine.”