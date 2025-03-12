Shamrock tradition dates back decades

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The bowl of shamrock presented to US President Donald Trump by Irish premier Micheal Martin is part of a tradition dating back decades.

On Wednesday, Mr Trump received a “beautifully crafted” Irish-made crystal bowl containing fresh shamrock to mark the upcoming St Patrick’s Day next Monday.

The bowl was adorned with imagery representing Ireland and the US.

The presentation of shamrock to the White House has long been a symbol of the relationship between Ireland and the US.

The tradition dates back to 1953, when Ireland’s Ambassador to the United States John Joseph Hearne first presented a bowl of shamrock to US President Dwight D Eisenhower.

Since then, the ceremony has continued annually through successive administrations with John A. Costello being the first Taoiseach to present the bowl in 1956.

Typically, the shamrock is presented in a crystal or silver bowl, with both options designed to represent “Irish excellence in design and artistry”.

For this year’s ceremony, the shamrock was provided by Living Shamrock, a company based in Ballinskelligs, Co Kerry in the southwest of Ireland.

The crystal bowl was created by the House of Waterford, part of the Fiskars Group, known for its fine Irish crystal production.

The Irish Government said: “The Waterford shamrock bowl is adorned with motifs that blend Irish heritage with craftsmanship.

“The intricate patterning prominently features a trinity knot.

“This emblem is deeply rooted in Celtic culture and represents the eternal interconnectedness of life through its three interweaving loops.

“It is also an expression of unity, strength and endurance.

“Waterford designers have introduced artful references to the United States to complement the trinity knot.

“The 50-point star on the base represents the states of the union, for example, and delicately etched rosettes reflect the decor of the White House.”