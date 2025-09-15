Trump’s state visit to be policed from the skies, the streets and the Thames

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have said officers will be ready to respond to a potential “very high threat level” incident in Windsor ahead of Donald Trump’s state visit, with plans to make the town secure from the skies, the streets and the River Thames.

The King will host the US president and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, before the couple will visit Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country home on Thursday.

Police will patrol Windsor throughout the visit and a temporary order restricting the airspace will ban non-police drones and smaller aircraft from flying through the protected area.

Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt, from Thames Valley Police, told reporters on Monday that preparations are under daily review, but had already been set up to deal with a very high threat level because of the nature of the visit.

“We are constantly keeping under review our approach to these operations. We’re doing that on a daily basis, right through the planning phase,” Mr Bunt said.

“I’m very content that we have planned a very comprehensive policing and security operation that has taken into consideration just about every eventuality of what could happen.”

Reports suggest Mr Trump will be accompanied by a motorcade during his visit, including the armoured limousine dubbed The Beast, after touching down on UK soil in Air Force One.

Amongst those joining the US president for the three days will be US secretary of state Marco Rubio, secretary of the treasury Scott Bessent, secretary of commerce Robert Lutnick, agriculture secretary Brooke Rollins and Mr Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East and peace missions Steve Witkoff.

Other staff typically drafted in for Mr Trump’s overseas visits include Secret Service personnel, military communications specialists and White House aides.

Armed officers will be patrolling the streets with armed response vehicles ready to respond in case of increased threat, Thames Valley Police said.

The force is using drones, horses, dogs and its marine units in the run-up to and during the visit.

There will be patrols on the River Thames and searches of the water and riverbanks around Windsor.

Officers will have access to a wide range of equipment and weapons, including Tasers, baton guns which propel rubber bullets and shotguns, which are used on dangerous animals.

The force said it will also monitor social media to check for misinformation or disinformation, and monitor the mood in the community.

Protests are planned in Windsor and central London over Mr Trump’s visit.

A smaller protest organised by the Stop Trump Coalition is expected on Windsor High Street on Tuesday evening, while thousands are set to attend a rally in central London on Wednesday.

It is understood there will be a “significant policing operation” in place for London’s protest, and the Metropolitan Police will release more details on Tuesday.