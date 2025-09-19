Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Donald Trump’s helicopter diverted to Luton airport

Emergency services were seen at Luton following the landing.

Neil Lancefield
Friday 19 September 2025 02:35 EDT
A helicopter carrying Donald Trump was forced to divert to Luton airport on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)
A helicopter carrying Donald Trump was forced to divert to Luton airport on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)

A helicopter carrying Donald Trump was forced to divert to Luton airport on Thursday.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said “due to a minor hydraulic issue” the aircraft carrying the US president landed at a “local airfield” while en route to Stansted airport.

She said the decision was taken “out of an abundance of caution”, adding that the US president “safely boarded the support helicopter”.

Emergency services were seen at Luton following the landing.

The helicopter carrying the president is known as Marine One.

Mr Trump was travelling from Chequers with his wife, Melania, following a state visit to the UK.

At Stansted he boarded his plane Air Force One and departed for Washington.

