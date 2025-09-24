Trump accused of ‘misreading’ London with sharia law claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has been accused by a Cabinet minister of “misreading” London after the US president claimed the city wants to “go to sharia law”.

The US president renewed his feud with London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, calling him a “terrible, terrible mayor”.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden dismissed the president’s attack and said Mr Trump had had “a beef” with Sir Sadiq for years.

He told BBC Breakfast: “As regards the United Kingdom, on the comments on London, look, I just think it’s a misreading of our great capital city.

“This is a big asset to the United Kingdom. It’s known all over the world, it’s a big engine of our economy, of creativity.”

Speaking to GB News from Crystal Palace’s stadium in south London, he said: “We have British law here at Selhurst Park this morning, no other kind of law, and that’s what applies in our capital city and throughout our country.”

Referring to the president’s long-running dispute with Sir Sadiq, he told Times Radio: “I think the two of them have had a beef for some years.”

Mr Trump’s second state visit to the UK included no public-facing engagements in London, with events with the King in Windsor and the Prime Minister in Chequers rather than Downing Street.

In his speech to the United Nations on Tuesday, Mr Trump said: “I look at London, where you have a terrible mayor, terrible, terrible mayor, and it’s been changed, it’s been so changed.

“Now they want to go to sharia law. But you are in a different country, you can’t do that.”

He said that “Europe is in serious trouble” because it was being “invaded by a force of illegal aliens”.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said Mr Trump was right to say that sharia law is “an issue in London”.

Speaking during an LBC phone-in, he said: “Never take what he says literally, ever on anything, but always take everything he says seriously.”

But he said Mr Trump “has a point”.

He said: “So is he right to say that sharia is an issue in London? Yes.

“Is it an overwhelming issue at this stage? No.

“Has the mayor of London directly linked himself to it? No.”

He added: “I think what Trump was aiming at with his big pitch that the West (is) going to hell is it’s in danger of losing its culture, its heritage, its identity… Look at Stockholm. Look at parts of Germany. Look at what the mass importation of people who come from very different cultures has done to those cities.”