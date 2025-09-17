Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Watch live: King and Queen host Donald Trump at Windsor Castle for state visit

Lucy Leeson
Wednesday 17 September 2025 11:05 EDT
Watch day one of Donald Trump’s UK state visit live as the US president meets with the King at Windsor Castle.

Trump will begin the schedule for his unprecedented second state visit to Britain on Wednesday morning (17 September) with a formal reception by King Charles at Windsor Castle.

The US president’s visit is under tight security, with four arrests made near Windsor after pictures of Mr Trump and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto the castle.

Wednesday will see the president and first lady Melania Trump treated to a military parade, as well as gun salutes, a joint US-UK flypast, a carriage procession, and a lavish state banquet in the castle’s historic halls.

Meanwhile, prime minister Sir Keir Starmer is expected to use the visit to bolster the “special relationship”, deepen trade and investment ties, and press Washington on support for Ukraine and tariffs.

