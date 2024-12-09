Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump has described King Charles as “fighting very hard” against cancer and praised the Prince of Wales, saying he looks “better in person” following their meeting in Paris.

The US president-elect, who has often expressed admiration for the royal family, said he and Prince William discussed both the King’s health and the Princess of Wales’s recent cancer treatment, calling the situation “sad.”

Trump met Prince William during the ceremonial reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral on Saturday. Speaking to the New York Post, he said of the Prince: “He’s a very handsome man. Some people look better in person, and he looked great.”

Reflecting on their conversation, Trump said: “I asked him about his wife, and he said she’s doing well. I also asked about his father, and he said his father is fighting very hard. He loves his father, and he loves his wife, so it’s a sad situation.”

He added: “We had a great talk—about half an hour, maybe a little longer. It was really wonderful.”

open image in gallery Trump sat down with William following the ceremonial reopening of Notre Dame cathedral on Saturday ( Getty Images )

The meeting took place the day after the Princess of Wales hosted her annual Christmas carol concert, marking her first major public engagement since completing chemotherapy earlier this year. The King, meanwhile, continues to undergo treatment for cancer.

Prince William stepped in at short notice to represent the royal family at the reopening of Notre Dame, which was severely damaged by fire in 2019. His attendance alongside world leaders underscored the monarchy’s ongoing role in British diplomacy.

The royal family remains central to the UK government’s efforts to foster close ties with Trump as he prepares to assume office.

open image in gallery Charles as the then-Prince of Wales is greeted by then-US president Donald Trump in 2019 (Victoria Jones/PA) ( PA Wire )

In a video released last month, Trump was seen looking through picutures on his private jet, one of which showing him with the late Queen Elizabeth, who he called “fantastic”.

William and Trump first greeted at the ceremony inside Notre Dame, when Trump patted William on the shoulder before the pair shook hands.

After the service, they then went to the residence of the British ambassador for a 40-minute meeting, with the prince seen standing in the foyer as Trump arrived.

The Republican politician the prince for “doing a fantastic job” as Trump turned to reporters and said “wow, what a nice group”. He then gestured to the prince and said: “Good man, this one.”