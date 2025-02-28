What the papers say – February 28

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer’s meeting with US President Donald Trump dominates the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

The Times says the White House meeting saw the president offer a trade deal without American tariffs and talk up the chances of ending the war in Ukraine.

Mr Trump said the US would not provide any military help for any European peacekeeping force in Ukraine according to the Financial Times, while The Guardian reports he insisted Russian President Vladimir Putin would “keep his word” over any deal.

The Daily Express focuses on the prospect of what the president called “a great trade deal” and his praise for Brexit.

Mr Trump also backed Sir Keir’s deal to hand the Chagos Islands over to Mauritius, according to The Daily Telegraph.

An invitation for a second state visit for the president is reflected on several front pages, The Independent and Daily Mirror both saying it was Sir Keir’s “Trump card” during the meeting.

The Sun also focuses on the royal invitation with Mr Trump describing the King as “wonderful”.

The i Paper describes the meeting as a “diplomatic win” for “Charmer Starmer” while the Daily Mail heralds an “unlikely bromance” between the two men.

Several papers find room for the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, Metro leads on the mystery surrounding the discovery of their bodies at their home in New Mexico.

Lastly, the Daily Star opts for the news that Peppa Pig’s Mummy has revealed she is pregnant in the children’s TV series.