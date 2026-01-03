PM backs transition in Venezuela after Trump says US will ‘run’ country

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has backed a transition of power in Venezuela after Donald Trump announced the US would “run” the country until a new government takes over.

The Prime Minister insisted his Labour administration will “shed no tears” over the end of Nicolas Maduro’s regime and said Britain would discuss the “evolving situation” with American counterparts over the coming days.

It comes after the US president said the country’s leader and his wife, Cilia Flores, had been flown out of Caracas and indicted on “narco-terrorism” charges following overnight strikes on the oil-rich South American nation.

The operation followed months of pressure from Washington on the country, which Mr Trump said America would run until a “safe, proper and judicious transition” could take place.

In a statement on Sunday evening, Sir Keir said: “The UK has long supported a transition of power in Venezuela.

“We regarded Maduro as an illegitimate president and we shed no tears about the end of his regime.

“I reiterated my support for international law this morning.

“The UK Government will discuss the evolving situation with US counterparts in the days ahead as we seek a safe and peaceful transition to a legitimate government that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people.

Sir Keir earlier refused to be drawn on whether the military action broke international law, saying he wanted to talk to Mr Trump, with whom he had not spoken on Saturday morning, and allies to “establish the facts”.

Around 500 UK nationals are in Venezuela and work is ongoing to “safeguard” them, the Prime Minister said, while the Foreign Office advised against all travel to the country.

“As you know, I always say and believe we should all uphold international law, but I think at this stage, fast-moving situation, let’s establish the facts and take it from there,” he told broadcasters.

Speaking to reporters hours after Mr Maduro’s capture, Mr Trump revealed his plans to exploit the leadership vacuum to “fix” the country’s oil infrastructure and sell “large amounts” of the fuel to other countries.

In a post on his Truth Social platform shortly before addressing the media, he posted an image which appeared to show the autocratic leader blindfolded aboard the US warship Iwo Jima and headed to New York.

Mr Trump said Mr Maduro and his wife had been indicted on “narco-terrorism” charges after the attack, which saw explosions ring out and low-flying aircraft sweep through the Venezuelan capital early on Saturday.

The Prime Minister faced calls from Labour backbenchers, as well as opposition politicians, to condemn the military action and take a tougher stance on the US president.

Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside Kim Johnson said: “Do we as a country still stand for international law and sovereignty?

“Our PM has said nothing about the illegal US bombing of Venezuela & apparent abduction of its President.

“This shameless attack is about seizing Venezuela’s resources. We must always defend international law.”

Labour MP for Leeds East Richard Burgon said: “The Prime Minister should respond to an illegal bombing and kidnapping by Trump in exactly the way he would if Putin had carried it out.

“Either Keir Starmer believes in international law – or he doesn’t. You can’t pick and choose. Time to stand up to Trump’s gangster politics.”

Sir Keir’s statement on Sunday evening came after European leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian premier Giorgia Meloni both similarly called for a democratic transition.

In a statement via his spokesman, the UN secretary-general voiced concerns that the rules of international law had not been respected.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Antonio Guterres, said: “The secretary-general is deeply alarmed by the recent escalation in Venezuela, culminating with today’s United States military action in the country, which has potential worrying implications for the region.

“Independently of the situation in Venezuela, these developments constitute a dangerous precedent.”

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel earlier said “nobody will shed tears” over the Venezuelan president being “removed”.

The Tory frontbencher said: “We have always strongly condemned Maduro’s brutal and repressive regime and the Conservative government did not consider Maduro’s administration as legitimate.

“Nobody will shed tears for him being removed.

“We await the full facts about the US operation which has removed Maduro and we want to see the Venezuelan people enjoy democratic norms and freedoms.

“This is clearly a very serious geopolitical moment.”

Shadow housing secretary and former foreign secretary Sir James Cleverly criticised Sir Keir’s initial response, describing it as an “insipid non-statement”.

“He clearly doesn’t know what to say until someone else tells him,” he said.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey called on the Prime Minister to rebuke what he called the US leader’s “illegal action” in Venezuela, adding: “Maduro is a brutal and illegitimate dictator, but unlawful attacks like this make us all less safe.

“Trump is giving a green light to the likes of Putin and Xi to attack other countries with impunity.”

Green Party leader Zack Polanski claimed the US president believed he could “act with impunity”.

“The PM and Foreign Secretary should be condemning this illegal strike and breach of international human rights law,” he said.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage claimed the US’s “unorthodox” military operation in Venezuela could prove a deterrent to future Russian and Chinese aggression.

In a post on X, he said: “The American actions in Venezuela overnight are unorthodox and contrary to international law — but if they make China and Russia think twice, it may be a good thing.

“I hope the Venezuelan people can now turn a new leaf without Maduro.”