US President Donald Trump arrives in Scotland

US President Donald Trump has landed in Scotland ahead of a four-day visit.

Air Force One – the presidential plane – touched down at Prestwick Airport in Ayrshire on Friday just before 8.30pm.

The president was met by Scottish Secretary Ian Murray as he disembarked, before heading to the waiting presidential helicopter Marine One, bound for his nearby Turnberry golf course.

During his time in the country, the president will meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish First Minister John Swinney, as well as European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.Mr Trump and Sir Keir are expected to discuss potential changes to the UK-US trade deal which came into force last month.

Mr Swinney has pledged to “essentially speak out for Scotland”.

Speaking as he boarded Air Force One, the president said he would be having dinner with the Prime Minister at Turnberry, before “going to go to the oil capital of Europe, which is Aberdeen”.

He said: “We’re going to have a good time. I think the Prime Minister and I get along very well.”

He added: “We’re going to be talking about the trade deal that we made and maybe even approve it.”

He also told journalists he was “looking forward” to meeting with the “Scottish leader” Mr Swinney, describing him as a “good man”.

During his time in Scotland, the president is also likely to spark a number of protests, with concerns being raised about how such demonstrations are policed.

Police Scotland has called in support from other forces in the UK to help bolster officer numbers, though senior officers and the organisation which represents the rank-and-file, have accepted Mr Trump’s visit will have an impact.