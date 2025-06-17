Trump says Iran’s leader is ‘easy target’ as Starmer calls for de-escalation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump said the US was not going to assassinate Iran’s supreme leader “at least not for now” as Sir Keir Starmer played down the prospect of an imminent American intervention in the Middle East crisis.

The US president abruptly left Sir Keir and allies at a major global summit amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

The Prime Minister said “nothing” he had heard from the US president suggested Washington was poised to get involved as western leaders continue to press for de-escalation between the two long-time foes.

But within hours, Mr Trump said his patience was wearing thin with Iran and suggested Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was an “easy target” who the US could “take out” if it chose.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said: “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding.

“He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.

“But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin.”

Without further explanation he also wrote “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” on the platform.

And he suggested the US had “complete and total control of the skies over Iran”.

Mr Trump left the G7 conference in Canada a day early to deal with what he called “big stuff” and urged Iranian citizens to evacuate from Tehran, which triggered speculation that American forces might join Israeli strikes.

Asked whether the US could get involved as the conflict threatens to spiral into all-out war, Sir Keir told reporters with him at the conference in Kananaskis: “There is nothing the president said that suggests he’s about to get involved in this conflict. On the contrary, the G7 statement was about de-escalation.”

In a statement on Monday before Mr Trump’s departure, leaders had reiterated their “commitment to peace and stability” but stopped short of calling for a truce between Israel and Iran.

The Prime Minister said the wording “faithfully reflects” the discussions of allies around the table.

“I don’t think anything that the president said either here or elsewhere suggests that,” he said when pressed on the prospect of imminent US involvement.

“I think that the statement really speaks for itself in terms of the shared position of everybody who was here at the G7.”

The Prime Minister was asked whether Britain would potentially support the US if it took action to limit Iran’s nuclear programme, which leaders have condemned.

“On nuclear, Iran’s nuclear programme, I’ve been very clear. We are deeply concerned about the programme. I certainly do not want Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

“But the thrust of the statement is in accordance with what I was saying on the way out here, which is to de-escalate the situation, and to de-escalate it across the region rather than to escalate it.”

In Westminster, not long after Mr Trump’s Truth Social posts, Defence Secretary John Healey suggested the US president was “leading the calls” for a diplomatic solution to the Iran-Israel conflict.

“I would say that you have seen the UK and the US, and other countries all calling for de-escalation, all calling for renewed diplomacy and you hear President Trump leading the charge and leading the calls for Iran to do a deal,” Mr Healey said at the Royal United Services Institute’s Land Warfare conference.

Hours after signing the Middle East agreement, Mr Trump has suggested that he was not interested in a truce while also attacking French President Emmanuel Macron, who had told French media that the US leader was leaving early to negotiate a ceasefire.

Asked whether he was disappointed in the apparent US move to act unilaterally in relation to the conflict amid concerns the G7 could be sidelined, Sir Keir played down divisions.

He told reporters: “I think what (the president) said was he wanted to go beyond a ceasefire effectively and end the conflict.

“And I think he’s right about that. I mean, a ceasefire is always a means to an end.”