PM vows to deliver ‘security and renewal’ as US trade deal announcement expected

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to “deliver security and renewal for our country” ahead of an expected announcement on a US trade deal.

The Prime Minister is due to make a statement on Thursday after Donald Trump teased the announcement of a “major trade deal” with a “big, highly respected country” overnight.

Speaking to the London Defence Conference, Sir Keir said: “Talks with the US have been ongoing and you’ll hear more from me about that later today.

“But make no mistake, I will always act in our national interest, for workers, businesses and families, to deliver security and renewal for our country.”

The Government has been pursuing a deal with the US to reduce the impact of sweeping tariffs imposed by Mr Trump last month, which placed a 10% levy on all UK exports and a 25% charge on steel, aluminium and cars.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said he would hold a press conference in the Oval Office at 10am Washington time (3pm UK time) “concerning a major trade deal with representatives of a big, highly respected, country. The first of many!!!”

Number 10 had been expecting the announcement of a deal, but the timing of Mr Trump’s post came as a surprise, given Sir Keir was due to focus on VE Day commemorations on Thursday.

If Mr Trump does announce a deal with the UK, it will be the first agreement since he announced the tariffs on April 2.

Reports have previously suggested a deal could see the UK reduce some tariffs on American products, as well as changing the digital services tax that currently affects mainly US tech companies.

But the Government has ruled out lowering food standards to allow more US agricultural products into the country, or watering down the Online Safety Act, which some in America regard as placing restrictions on freedom of speech.

The Liberal Democrats called for MPs to be given a vote on any trade deal with the US so the agreement could be “properly scrutinised”.

Daisy Cooper, the party’s deputy leader and Treasury spokeswoman, said: “A good trade deal with the US could bring huge benefits, but Liberal Democrats are deeply concerned that it may include measures that threaten our NHS, undermine our farmers or give tax cuts to US tech billionaires.

“If the Government is confident the agreement it has negotiated with Trump is in Britain’s national interest, it should not be afraid to bring it before MPs.”