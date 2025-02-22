What the papers say – February 22
Here are the biggest stories leading Saturday’s front pages.
Ukraine, Russia and US President Donald Trump combine to feature strongly in Saturday’s newspaper front pages headlines.
The Daily Telegraph says Sir Keir Starmer is set to announce a new support package for Ukraine, despite Mr Trump’s increased pressure on Kyiv to accept a peace deal.
The Guardian says the Prime Minister is looking to smooth over things with Mr Trump and will not challenge him over attacks on Ukraine’s President Volodomyr Zelensky.
The iWeekend writes new evidence suggests drone sightings over UK military bases could have Russian state links.
The Daily Star issues an “apology” to dogs after likening Mr Trump to an orange poodle.
In tech news, FTWeekend and The Times splash on reports Apple is withdrawing its most secure cloud storage service from the UK.
The Daily Express leads on the parents of two seriously ill children waiting to see if funds for their care may be cut off.
Sir Elton John and Simon Cowell have thrown their support behind the Daily Mail campaign to stop artificial intelligence “plundering Britain’s creative genius”.
The Sun leads on Piers Morgan being bombarded by an alleged Baby Reindeer-style stalker.
Lastly, the Daily Mirror writes King Charles will lead Britain’s tributes on VE Day’s 80th anniversary.