Four held over Trump-Epstein projection on Windsor Castle face no further action

No further action is to be taken against four men arrested in connection with projecting large images of President Donald Trump with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on to Windsor Castle ahead of the state visit, police said.

A 60-year-old man from East Sussex, a 36-year-old man from London, a 37-year-old man from Kent and a 50-year-old man from London were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications on September 16 after the stunt at the Berkshire royal residence.

On Wednesday, a Thames Valley Police (TVP) spokesman said: “The investigation into four men arrested in connection with an unauthorised projection on to Windsor Castle has concluded and no further action will be taken against them.”

The spokesman said the “individuals were arrested on suspicion of offences including malicious communications and public nuisance”.

The nine-minute film created by British political campaign group Led By Donkeys went over the history of the US president’s links to Epstein, including the recent release by US legislators of documents said to include a letter from Mr Trump to the paedophile financier to celebrate his 50th birthday.

The film was projected from a hotel room with a direct view over the castle as an act of “peaceful protest,” a spokesman for the campaign group said in September.

Revelations in the posthumous memoir of Prince Andrew’s sex accuser Virginia Giuffre have put him under fresh scrutiny over his relationship with Epstein.

The Metropolitan Police is “actively” looking into claims Andrew, the King’s brother, passed Ms Giuffre’s date of birth and social security number to his bodyguard in a bid to dig up dirt for a smear campaign.

A Led By Donkeys spokesman said: “It’s good the police now accept it’s not illegal to project a film about Donald Trump’s close relationship with America’s most notorious child sex trafficker onto a wall.

“The fact they didn’t come to that obvious conclusion on the night makes it look suspiciously like political policing.

“We’re happy police resources can now be redirected to investigating Prince Andrew.”