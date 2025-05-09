Fact check: US trade deal and Indian air strikes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This roundup of claims has been compiled by Full Fact, the UK’s largest fact-checking charity working to find, expose and counter the harms of bad information.

Is the UK-US trade deal ‘full and comprehensive’?

On Thursday the UK and the United States announced a “landmark economic deal” between the two countries – the first such agreement the US has reached on trade since President Donald Trump introduced wide-ranging tariffs on US imports.

Ahead of the announcement, Mr Trump described the deal as “full and comprehensive”, and later told reporters when questioned on this point that the agreement was “maxed out”.

But in reality, the deal covers only a limited set of measures involving specific sectors. The UK Department for Business and Trade has confirmed to Full Fact that it does not constitute a fully-fledged free trade agreement (such as that agreed between the UK and India earlier this week).

The agreement includes a reduction in tariffs on UK car exports to the US, as well as the elimination of US tariffs on UK steel and aluminium exports, while the White House said the deal will “significantly expand US market access in the UK”, in particular for agricultural exports.

A UK government press release said that “work will continue on the remaining sectors – such as pharmaceuticals and remaining reciprocal tariffs”, but added that the US had agreed to give the UK “preferential treatment in any further tariffs imposed”.

Neither party has confirmed when the measures agreed will take effect – at a press conference the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the tariff reductions would “come into place as soon as possible”.

Meanwhile, during Thursday’s announcement US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick claimed that the UK government “nationalised British steel” as part of the deal.

Last month, the government passed emergency legislation to enable it to take control of British Steel’s Scunthorpe plant to prevent its Chinese owners, Jingye, from allowing it to close. But British Steel was not nationalised, because the government did not take full ownership of the company.

The government gained the ability to reinstate sacked staff and enter the plant to prevent the blast furnaces from being turned off, but ownership remains with Jingye for now. Ministers have indicated, however, that full nationalisation remains a possibility, especially if no other buyer is found.

Finally, Donald Trump described the UK as the US’s “oldest ally, or just about”. That’s highly debatable, as Mr Trump himself seemed to acknowledge when he then added that a “couple of people claim that too, but let’s put it right at the top”.

Many, including Mr Trump himself previously, have argued that it is actually France which should be considered the US’s oldest ally. Welcoming French president Emmanuel Macron to the White House in February, Mr Trump said: “France is America’s oldest ally. Our cherished partnership has been a force for freedom, prosperity and peace from the very beginning.”

This is a reference to the French monarchy recognising the United States as an independent country in 1778, two years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence. France also provided critical support for the American colonies against the British in the American War of Independence.

Others may point to Morocco, which was the first country to publicly recognise the United States of America with a decree in 1777.

The UK officially recognised the US by signing the Treaty of Paris in 1783, after the end of the War of Independence – though the countries fought again in the War of 1812.

Online misinformation about Indian air strikes

Misleading social media posts have been shared widely online in the aftermath of Indian air strikes on Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, amid escalating tensions in the region.

A picture of a burning plane was shared on Facebook with a caption suggesting it showed a plane shot down by Pakistan. The country has said that it shot down five Indian fighter jets, including French-made Rafales, and a drone – a claim India has not confirmed.

But a reverse image search reveals the picture shared in the post was used in a report by an Indian news site about a crash in September 2024, where an Indian Air Force MiG-29 fighter jet crashed in Barmer, Rajasthan, in the north west of the country.

A video featuring a series of explosions at night was shared with captions saying: “#BREAKING: Pakistan Army confirms attack by India. India has launched an attack on Pakistan.”

But this clip has been online since at least October 13 2023. It was described then as depicting Israeli air strikes on Gaza, although Full Fact has not been able to independently verify what the footage shows.

And striking images of buildings illuminated by fire were also shared on Facebook with a caption suggesting that they showed India carrying out strikes in Sialkot, in Pakistan.

India has said it targeted two camps in Sialkot, but both images are several years old, and featured in news reports about Israeli air strikes in Gaza in May and June of 2021.

Misleading information can spread quickly during breaking news events, especially during periods of crisis and conflict. Before sharing content that you see online, it is important to consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. We have written guides explaining key tools to help you spot misleading images and videos.