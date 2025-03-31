Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has said anyone involved with causing damage to a Scottish golf course is a “terrorist”, adding he hopes they are “treated harshly”.

The incident at the Trump Turnberry course on Maidens Road, Turnberry, South Ayrshire, was reported to police at around 4.40am on Saturday March 8.

Red paint was sprayed on the clubhouse at the 800-acre resort and damage was also caused to the greens.

Police Scotland said a 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident, while a 75-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman previously arrested as part of the investigation have since been released pending further enquiries.

In a post on his Truth Social account on Sunday, Mr Trump said: “I was just informed by Prime Minister Starmer of the United Kingdom, that they caught the terrorists who attacked the beautiful Turnberry, in Scotland.

“They did serious damage, and will hopefully be treated harshly.”

Mr Trump claimed “three people who did this are in prison”, adding: “You cannot let things like this attack happen, and I greatly appreciate the work of Prime Minister Starmer, and UK Law Enforcement.”

The 33-year-old man is expected to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police Scotland said enquiries are ongoing.

Downing Street said Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Mr Trump had a phone call on Sunday evening, in which the two leaders agreed on the need to “keep up the collective pressure” on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Prime Minister also updated the US leader on the latest meeting of the so-called coalition of the willing when they spoke, according to Downing Street.