Do not ‘sell your soul’ sipping champagne with Donald Trump – Michelle O’Neill

Political leaders should not “sell their soul” by sipping champagne with Donald Trump amid a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said.

Ms O’Neill told MLAs that she was very comfortable not attending a state banquet at Windsor Castle last week during the US president’s state visit to the UK.

Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister, the DUP’s Emma Little-Pengelly, did attend last week’s event and has said Ms O’Neill’s boycott of the state banquet was a “mistake”.

DUP MLAs questioned the Sinn Fein First Minister on her absence during ministerial question time at the Assembly on Monday.

Ms O’Neill previously said she would not attend in response to the US role in Israel’s war in Gaza.

She told MLAs: “I very much value our Irish-American links.

“Indeed, successive American administrations have been very much part of bringing about our peace process.

“You are referring to a banquet last week which I chose not to attend, and rightly so.

“I don’t see how a benefit was going to be gained from attending a state banquet when the children of Gaza are starved to death.

“I made my view known on that issue. I’ve not blocked the deputy First Minister from attending, she went to the thing and that was her call.

“I’m very comfortable with my decision.”

When she faced further questioning, Ms O’Neill said it was important to send out the message that Northern Ireland is open for business.

She said: “That’s the continued message we have when we engage with many.

“I think that’s the appropriate approach from us as an Executive Office, but also from the Economy Minister.

“I noted earlier the level of engagement we have had with all different international investors, with all different people from all different countries in terms of the big players, in terms of investment.

“But don’t sell your soul just in terms of short-termism just to go to banquets and sip champagne while people in Gaza are starving.”

Ms Little-Pengelly previously told the Northern Ireland Assembly that she would attend the event because “that is what leadership is about”.

Ms O’Neill also stayed away from events earlier this year attended by Ms Little-Pengelly in the White House on St Patrick’s Day in protest at Mr Trump’s stance on the conflict in Gaza.