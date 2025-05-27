US-EU trade war ‘in nobody’s interest’, says Downing Street

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A trade war is “in nobody’s interest”, Downing Street has said following US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose 50% tariffs on EU goods.

Mr Trump threatened to increase tariffs on EU products last Friday, saying talks with the bloc were “going nowhere” and suggesting the new rate could come into effect on June 1.

But on Sunday night he said he would delay the tariffs until July 9 to allow for “serious negotiations”.

In Number 10’s first comments since Mr Trump made his threat, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said on Tuesday: “We’ve always been clear that a trade war’s in nobody’s interest.

“And the EU and the US are two of our largest trading partners, which is why we’re so focused on improving and strengthening our trading relationships with both the EU and the US.”

The EU is currently subject to US tariffs of 10%, in line with most other nations after Mr Trump climbed down from the sweeping levies he announced on April 2 that had include a 20% charge for the bloc.

Earlier this month, the EU said it would impose its own tariffs on a range of American products, including aircraft, vehicles and alcohol, and begin legal action at the World Trade Organisation if it could not negotiate a solution with Washington.

Although the UK has managed to negotiate some concessions to the tariffs imposed directly on the country, a wider trade war between the US and EU could still harm the British economy.