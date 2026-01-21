Miliband defends Starmer as Trump heads to Davos amid Greenland tensions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A senior minister has defended Sir Keir Starmer’s decision not to travel to the Davos conference as Donald Trump continues his campaign to annex Greenland.

The US president is set to address the gathering of world leaders and businesspeople in Switzerland on Wednesday as he continues to insist American security depends on taking over Greenland.

European leaders, including Sir Keir, have remained firm that the future of the semi-autonomous Danish territory is a matter for Greenlanders and Danes alone.

But Sir Keir is not expected to attend Wednesday’s session of the World Economic Forum in Davos, despite Mr Trump saying he had scheduled several meetings on Greenland while in Switzerland.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband defended the Prime Minister’s decision, telling Sky News there were “all kinds of other things that he’s doing”.

He also praised Sir Keir’s “calm leadership”, saying this had secured the first trade deal struck by Mr Trump for the UK, but added the Prime Minister would say when he disagreed with the president, as he did on Greenland.

Mr Miliband said: “I think Keir Starmer’s leadership is absolutely right on this and I think at this stage, it’s about de-escalation and finding a way through this tricky situation.”

Although Sir Keir is not attending Davos, a UK delegation including Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has travelled to the conference.

Mr Trump’s trip to Switzerland comes a day after a he used a wide-ranging White House press conference to express uncertainty about Nato members coming to America’s defence and to repeat his claim that the US needs Greenland for security purposes.

He confirmed he would be travelling to Switzerland, saying “we have a lot of meetings scheduled on Greenland”, and “I think things are going to work out pretty well”.

Downing Street said there would be “engagement on all levels” but would not get ahead of any potential discussions when asked on Tuesday if the UK delegation would speak with the US at the event.

Mr Trump has threatened to hit Britain and other European allies with 10% tariffs from February 1 unless they agree to his purchase of Greenland and he has refused to rule out using military force to seize the island.