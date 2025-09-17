Kate stuns in gold evening coat at Donald Trump’s lavish state banquet
The princess wore the couture creation by British designer Phillipa Lepley along with the Lover’s Knot Tiara
The Princess of Wales glittered in a champagne gold Chantilly lace evening coat over a silk crepe gown at US President Donald Trump’s state banquet.
Kate wore the couture creation by British designer Phillipa Lepley, with a striking full-length, hand-embroidered lace coat featuring a regal-looking high collar.
The princess’s delicate coat featured hand-embroidered roses with couched gold cording, accented with French knots and satin-stitched blooms, demonstrating her commitment to supporting British craftsmanship and creativity.
Her earrings belonged to the late Queen and the princess opted for her go-to tiara the Lover’s Knot Tiara and wore her hair down.
Earlier in the day, Mr Trump appeared to tell future queen, Kate, “You’re so beautiful, so beautiful” as she greeted him and the First Lady at Victoria House with the Prince of Wales at the start of the historic state visit.
Kate was also wearing the Royal Family Order of King Charles III, Royal Family Order of Elizabeth II, Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order and GCVO Star and Sash.
First Lady Melania Trump, meanwhile, opted for a fitted, more daring off-the-shoulder, long-sleeved vivid yellow gown, with contrasting wide pink buckled belt.
The Queen was wearing a royal blue silk marocain embroidered dress by Fiona Clare, and a sapphire and diamond tiara, and the King’s Family Order.
William was in white tie and a Windsor tail coat, and the Most Noble Order of the Garter Sash with the Lesser George.
He was also wearing his miniature medals – Order of the Bath and the Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee and Coronation medal – as well as Chest Orders of the Order of the Garter and Order of the Thistle and the Neck Order of the Order of the Bath.
Here is the menu for President Trump’s state banquet at Windsor Castle;
Menu:
Panna Cotta de Cresson et Oeufs de Caille sur Sable de Parmesan
(Hampshire Watercress Panna Cotta with Parmesan Shortbread and Quail Egg Salad)
Ballotine de Poulet Fermier en Robe de Courgettes
(Organic Norfolk Chicken Ballotine wrapped in Courgettes, with a Thyme and Savoury Infused Jus)
Bombe Glacee Cardinal
(Vanilla Ice Cream Bombe with Kentish Raspberry Sorbet interior with lightly poached Victoria Plums)
Wine list:
Wiston Estate, Cuvee, 2016
Domaine Bonneau de Martray, Corton-Charlemagne, Grand Cru, 2018
Ridge Vineyards, Monte Bello, 2000
Pol Roger, Extra Cuvee de Reserve, 1998
After dinner:
Warre’s 1945 Vintage Port
Hennessy 1912 Cognac Grande Champagne
Bowmore Queen’s Cask 1980, Islay
Cocktail:
Transatlantic Whisky Sour