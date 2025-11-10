Trump threatens legal action against BBC over Panorama speech edit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has sent a letter to the BBC threatening legal action, following uproar over the editing of a speech by the US president in a Panorama documentary.

Critics said the Panorama edit was misleading and removed a section where Mr Trump said he wanted supporters to demonstrate peacefully.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We will review the letter and respond directly in due course.”

BBC chair Samir Shah previously said the corporation has received communication from Mr Trump over the editing of the documentary, broadcast the week before last year’s US election, but did not confirm the US president has threatened to sue.

He said: “We are now considering how to reply to him.”

Asked directly if Mr Trump has said he will be suing the BBC, Mr Shah told culture editor Katie Razzall: “I do not know that yet, but he’s a litigious fellow so we should be prepared for all outcomes.”

Reform leader Nigel Farage said he spoke with Mr Trump on Friday, telling a London press conference: “He just said to me: ‘Is this how you treat your best ally?’

“It’s quite a powerful comment.”

Mr Trump has a history of suing news organisations in the US.

He previously settled a defamation lawsuit against ABC News after star anchor George Stephanopoulos falsely said he had been found “liable for rape”.

Mr Trump also settled a legal dispute with CBS News over an interview it broadcast on its 60 Minutes programme with former vice president Kamala Harris.

He is currently engaged in lawsuits with the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

Mr Trump has also taken action against the Associated Press after the wire service refused to call the Gulf of Mexico by his preferred name for it: the Gulf of America.