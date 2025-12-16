Trump files lawsuit against the BBC over Panorama speech edit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US President Donald Trump has filed a defamation lawsuit against the BBC for selectively editing one of his speeches in an episode of Panorama.

The BBC said documents filed at a court in Florida asked for five billion dollars (£3.7 billion) in damages for defamation, as well as the same amount for a claim of violating trade practices.

According to the Associated Press, the 33-page lawsuit accuses the organisation of broadcasting a “false, defamatory, deceptive, disparaging, inflammatory, and malicious depiction of President Trump”, calling it “a brazen attempt to interfere in and influence” the 2024 US presidential election.

It also accused the BBC of “splicing together two entirely separate parts of President Trump’s speech on January 6, 2021” in order to ”intentionally misrepresent the meaning of what President Trump said”.

The BBC said it has not yet responded to the filing.

The scandal unfolded earlier this year after a leaked memo highlighted concerns about the way clips of Mr Trump’s speech on January 6 2021 were spliced together so it appeared he had told supporters he was going to walk to the US Capitol with them to “fight like hell”.

Mr Trump said the lawsuit was imminent when he spoke at a press conference on Monday afternoon in Washington.

He said: “In a little while, you’ll be seeing I’m suing the BBC for putting words in my mouth literally. They had me saying things that I never said.

“We’ll be filing that suit probably this afternoon or tomorrow morning.”

After the report, which was written by Michael Prescott, a former external adviser to the BBC’s editorial standards committee, was leaked, BBC chairman Samir Shah apologised on behalf of the BBC over an “error of judgment” and accepted the editing of the 2024 documentary gave “the impression of a direct call for violent action”.

The programme was broadcast a week before the US election in November 2024.

The fallout from the report also led to the resignation of both the director-general Tim Davie and the head of news Deborah Turness.

Despite the apology, Mr Trump said he would proceed with legal action for “anywhere between one billion dollars (£759.8 million) and five billion dollars (£3.79 billion)”.

Mr Trump has a history of suing news organisations in the US and is engaged in legal action with the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

BBC News reported that the broadcaster had set out five main arguments in a letter to Mr Trump’s legal team as to why it did not believe there was a basis for a defamation claim.

The BBC has been contacted for comment.