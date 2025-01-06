Calls for law to give paid leave to people experiencing domestic abuse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Victims of domestic abuse should have access to paid time off work to help them stay safe, according to a new proposed law.

People experiencing domestic abuse would be allowed several days of “safe leave” to assist them in addressing issues related to the abuse, including finding a place of safety, dealing with health issues and attending police interviews.

Labour MP Alex McIntyre will seek to introduce the Domestic Abuse (Safe Leave) Bill to the House of Commons on Tuesday in a bid to enable it to be considered further by MPs.

His proposal suggests creating the right to 10 days’ paid safe leave although this would be subject to consultation.

Mr McIntyre has met with organisations in his Gloucester constituency to understand the scale of domestic violence in the area, the work being done to support survivors and what else they would like to see.

Better support for survivors in the workplace was among the ideas, including safe leave, according to the MP.

open image in gallery The proposal suggests creating the right to 10 days’ paid safe leave ( PA Wire )

Mr McIntyre told the PA news agency: “The Bill proposes a right to paid safe leave for people experiencing domestic abuse to address issues related to that abuse.

“This could include, for example, finding a place of safety, dealing with health or housing issues, childcare, attending court or police interviews, attending counselling etc.”

He added: “This Labour Government has set an ambitious mission to halve violence against women and girls over the next decade.

“I fully support this mission and think this Bill would complement that work.”

Private members’ bills (PMBs) tabled by backbench MPs face a battle to become law due to a lack of parliamentary time.

Mr McIntyre has held talks with ministers about the Government’s ongoing work.

He said: “I know that the Home Secretary (Yvette Cooper) and (Justice Secretary) Shabana Mahmood have placed victims and survivors at the heart of this mission and have spoken with (Home Office minister) Jess Phillips and (justice minister) Alex Davies-Jones about the brilliant work that they are already doing.

“This Bill is intended to start a conversation about how we can make workplaces a safer place for victims and survivors of domestic abuse and violence, and I will continue to raise this issue on behalf of my constituents.”