Man banned from chasing dolphins on his jet ski

A man has been issued with a police warning after using his jet ski to deliberately disturb a pod of dolphins in Cornwall.

The incident, which occurred in St Austell Bay in June, saw the man approach the marine mammals and reportedly encourage others to do the same.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed the man, a local resident, was identified and served with a community protection warning.

This action follows the violation of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, which prohibits the intentional and reckless disturbance of dolphins, porpoises, whales, and basking sharks.

The warning imposes strict conditions, including a ban on following or pursuing any marine wildlife in any watercraft.

A breach of the warning could result in further prosecution under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.

People should try to stay at least 100 metres, or 330 feet, away from marine mammals while in the ocean ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

Police sergeant Martin Easter said: “We’re lucky to have a vast amount of wildlife across the bays in Cornwall. Whilst sightings of these animals is exciting, it’s important we respect their space.

“In this case, the individual had no regard for the dolphins or how his deliberate behaviour could cause a disturbance, even hailing for more people to come over and join him in doing so.”

Sgt Easter added: “Our ask is that people enjoy our waters, but to make sure they do so safely and responsibly.”

People should try to stay at least 100 metres, or 330 feet, away from marine mammals while in the ocean.

If this is not possible, they should leave as much space as they can, police said.