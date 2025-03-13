Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A top wine critic is suing a dogsitter after his beloved pet cockapoo was hit by a car while in her care.

Writer and renowned wine critic Harry Eyres is blaming Kendra Torgan for serious spinal injuries his dog, Ebony, suffered after being run over by an estate agent's car outside her home in Forest Gate, London, in 2022.

Mr Eyres, 66, says he was forced to spend thousands on life-saving spinal reconstruction surgery for the dog, which he regards as a "beloved member of his family".

He is now trying to recoup the cost from Ms Torgan, who he blames for letting the cockapoo escape from her garden and into the road.

Mr Eyres is seeking up to £30,000 in damages at Central London County Court, with the case also set to run up more than £150,000 in legal costs.

open image in gallery Kendra Torgan denies the accident was her fault ( £100 for pics and copy. Champion News )

But Torgan, a former actress who starred as a "beautiful female assassin" in 1998 British crime thriller Killing Time, denies the accident was her fault and blames the dog for its own injury.

Mr Eyres is a renowned wine critic, writing for publications including Country Life magazine. He is also an author and poet, formerly a theatre critic for The Times, wine editor for Harpers and Queen, and has penned columns for the Financial Times and The Spectator.

Ms Torgan acted in a series of films before setting up her pet business, which offers dog walking, puppy training, whispering and behavioural therapy.

Mr Eyres’ lawyers say Ebony somehow “wandered into the road” while being looked after by Ms Torgan at her then home in Ridley Road, Forest Gate, in October 2022, and was then struck by a car being driven by an employee of estate agents Dexter's London Ltd.

open image in gallery Harry Eyres' dog Ebony ( £100 for pics and copy. Do not reuse Supplied by Champion News )

The 66-year-old ex-Etonian claims Ms Torgan “negligently failed to supervise the dog” and also “failed to call the dog back once it left her side”.

The Dexter's driver took Ebony and Ms Torgan to an emergency vets’ clinic, from where it was transferred to an animal hospital in Marlow for urgent treatment, court documents revealed.

Although Mr Eyres’ pet survived the smash, it was found to have suffered a fractured spine which needed repeated reconstructive surgery, with metalwork and screws inserted to hold the broken bones together.

Mr Eyres, who is now suing the dogsitter for damages to cover the costs of Ebony’s treatment, says he was left aghast when Ms Torgan allegedly wrote his lawyers an email suggesting "euthanasia" might be a cheaper option to surgery.

“In order to prevent the vertebrae from collapsing, a revision of the original spinal surgery needed to be performed on 30 March 2023, involving removal of the original implant and screws and their replacement with a new larger implant and 13 screws,” his lawyers say in the case papers.

“The dog's treatment remains ongoing.“

Mr Eyres’ insurers have confirmed that they will not pay out any sums, he will say that the dog was left with Ms Torgan and she owed him a duty to take care of Ebony."

She had gone on to suggest that he could have his dog - "prior to the incident healthy, and a beloved member of the family - euthanised rather than seeking treatment," they claim.

The wine critic is also suing the estate agents, but both Ms Torgan and Dexter's are denying blame for the accident.

Ms Torgan claims she should not be sued personally over the incident but rather that Mr Eyres should target her company, despite it having been dissolved in 2023.

Summarising the case, Dexter's barrister Caitlin Corrigan explained: “Ms Torgan has not filed a defence but in correspondence has said that she should not be being sued as an individual, but rather her dissolved company."

She added that Ms Torgan is also claiming the accident was “unforeseeable”, as the dog took her by surprise when it suddenly wriggled out of her garden, having “forced the gate open herself”.

Outside court after a brief pre-trial hearing at Central London County Court last week, Ms Torgan added of the incident: “It was completely out of character as (Ebony) bolted out of the gate”.

For his part, the Dexter's driver insists he was driving with the utmost care and the company’s lawyers claim their driver had no chance to avoid hitting the dog which shot out into the street, said their solicitor Elaine Everett.

“Dexter's will aver that (Ms Torgan) failed to control the dog in question, resulting in it suddenly running into the road.

“The driver was unable to safely stop the vehicle and swerving to avoid the dog would have been dangerous,” she added.

The pet payout fight reached court before Judge Daniel Bunting for a case management hearing during which lawyers argued over issues including the extent of the expert medical evidence to be heard.

Ms Torgan was present at court, but not represented by lawyers.

The loser in the fight could face a bill of more than £180,000, with £30,000 damages being sought and Mr Eyres' costs being budgeted at £112,390, while those of Dexter's are budgeted at £40,337.

The case will return for a full trial at a later date.