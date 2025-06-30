Dog owners given heatwave warning after French Bulldog dies in car

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Experts have issued a warning to dog owners travelling with their pet after a French Bulldog died from heatstroke while trapped in a hot car.

The young French Bulldog was rushed to a Blue Cross animal hospital in central London after the owner got stuck in traffic and their pet collapsed in the car with heatstroke.

Despite the vet's best efforts, the dog was unable to be saved.

Warnings over extreme heat have been extended across much of England as temperatures are set to climb to 34C in one of the hottest June days on record.

The Met Office said temperatures would climb above 30C widely across England, including places such as Manchester, Sheffield, Bristol and Cambridge, with highs of 34C in London and south-east England.

Aysha Kent, a vet at the Blue Cross, has urged owners to avoid travelling with pets during the upcoming heatwave, warning of the potentially fatal consequences.

open image in gallery Aysha Kent, a vet at the Blue Cross, has urged owners to avoid travelling with pets during the upcoming heatwave ( Getty Images )

“With temperatures set to soar in the coming days, we’d really urge anyone to reconsider travelling with their pets during the hot weather – especially long distances,” she said.

Speaking on the French Bulldog which died, Ms Kent said: “This is such a terribly distressing and sad case, and our thoughts are with the owner who did what they could to save the pet by rushing them into our care, but sadly it was too late.”

She emphasised that cars are often far hotter than people realise, even when moving.

“While we often think our cars are cool when we’re driving, this is often due to the active cooling of fans, and the actual vehicle temperature is much higher than we know. Putting the windows down isn’t enough to stop the heat rising.”

open image in gallery Flat-faced dogs like pugs and French bulldogs, as well as overweight, very young, elderly or thick-coated pets, are particularly vulnerable in extreme temperatures ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

She added: “Many pet owners will be aware of the risk of leaving dogs in parked cars but we’re sharing this incredibly sad story to make people aware of the dangers of travelling with your pet during the hot weather.”

Flat-faced dogs like pugs and French bulldogs, as well as overweight, very young, elderly or thick-coated pets, are particularly vulnerable in extreme temperatures, the charity warned.

They are advising owners to skip normal walks if the heat is too much, and instead opt for short toilet breaks nearby.

To help pets stay cool, she suggested offering chilled or frozen treats and providing a paddling pool for dogs if possible.

“We’d recommend trying to leave your pet in a room with shade (for example, with the curtains closed) and opening windows (where this is safe) if the air is cooler outside or there is a breeze.”

Initial signs that a dog may be struggling with the heat include panting, particularly if their tongue appears curled, slowing down or refusing to walk, and breathing rapidly or heavily.

As their condition worsens, they might begin drooling or lying down, with more severe symptoms such as vomiting, collapsing, or seizures potentially following.

Ms Kent added: “If your dog shows any signs of heatstroke, start cooling them by moving them out of the heat and pouring cold water over them (not using wet towels as these warm up the skin too quickly) and take them to the nearest vet. This may not be your usual vet but will be quicker in getting your pet treated.”