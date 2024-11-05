Dog owner’s warning after watching in horror as beloved pet died in back garden

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A woman whose dog was strangled by its collar has called on pet companies to display warning signs.

Jenny, 70, from Cambridge, says she will never put a collar on a pet again after she watched her 18-month-old miniature labradoodle Charlie suffocate after his collar was pulled tight while play-fighting with another dog.

By the time Jenny was able to react and unclip the head collar it was too late – Charlie had “collapsed on the lawn” and gone “limp”.

Jenny said she did not see warning signs when purchasing the 3 Peaks collar from Pets at Home last year and now fears other dogs could be at risk of dying.

The company extended its deepest sympathies and said their 3 Peaks collars are rigorously tested, with safety messaging and guidance displayed on the packaging.

Jenny has since launched a petition on Change.org demanding pet companies display information about the dangers of dog collars and develop safer alternatives.

Charlie who was straggled to death by his own collar

The whole experience has left Jenny feeling “depressed” and she now struggles to spend time in her back garden where the traumatic incident took place.

Jenny asked PA Real Life to change her name for fear that her grandchildren would be left traumatised by what happened.

“My dog died by the time we managed to unclip the collar – it was just horrible,” she told PA Real Life.

“It all happened so quickly, I had very little time to react to the whole thing before he died.

“I would never have even put a collar on him if I had known of the risks because it’s just all been so devastating for me.

“It was so traumatic watching what happened and feeling helpless.”

Charlie’s death has left Jenny feeling traumatised and depressed

Charlie was play-fighting with a familiar dog in Jenny’s back garden in early August 2024 when Jenny noticed there was a problem.

The other dog’s teeth had became caught inside Charlie’s collar and accidentally pulled it tight.

“They just seemed to be stuck together and it was impossible to get his teeth out,” said Jenny who tried to break them up.

“They loved playing together. They adored each other.”

Charlie suffocated after the teeth of another dog got stuck inside his collar and pulled it tight

Jenny’s neighbour heard Charlie yelping and came over to help.

They grabbed a pair of scissors and tried cutting Charlie’s collar off but it was too late.

“It all happened so quickly – within minutes,” said Jenny.

“My dog just kind of collapsed on the lawn and then he basically went limp – it was tragic.

“It was only then that we were able to unclip the collar because it had been pulled so taut by the other dog’s teeth.

Jenny tried to save Charlie but he died within minutes

“Everything was fine one minute and the next minute he was dead.

“I could never ever have imagined or visualised that happening.”

Jenny said the incident has left her feeling “depressed” and “traumatised”.

“He was the perfect dog for me. He was my companion. He was affectionate. He was just lovely,” she said.

“You get really attached to them and they are like your children.

“I still feel devastated by it now.”

Earlier this year, Emmy award-winning actor Neil Patrick Harris revealed his four-year-old golden retriever Eleanor had died after a tree branch got caught in her collar.

In the UK, dogs are legally required to wear a collar in public places with the owner’s name and address on it.

After what happened, Jenny contacted Pets at Home requesting a face-to-face meeting to discuss putting warning sings on collars but said that after initially responding the company has not followed up.

“I wanted to have a meeting with someone to talk about the risks and say that they should put information on the collars when they sell them,” Jenny said.

She has now launched a petition demanding warnings be added to dog collars and hopes her experience will prevent future deaths.

Jenny said she will never put a collar on a dog again

While Jenny is not currently planning to get another dog she said she “will never use a collar again”.

“When they’re out it’s supposed to be a legal requirement in case they get lost, so that they can be identified,” she said.

“But they are dangerous.”

After the accident Jenny discovered a video on YouTube which outlines precautions dog owners can take to prevent collar injuries and deaths.

These include using microchips for identification and removing collars when they are playing with other dogs or unsupervised.

Choosing collars that display safety information and ensuring they do not have “dangling tags” also reduces the risk of injury.

The video warns that dogs collars and tags can easily get caught in crates or on branches.

Some manufacturers also offer collars with a “break-away” mechanism so they can be removed easily and quickly.

Jenny said she was never made aware of the risks of collars and now it is too late, but hopes her experience will help prevent future dog deaths.

“It’s too late now for me and for him,” she said.

A spokesperson for Pets at Home said: “Pet safety and welfare is our utmost priority, and our 3 Peaks collars are rigorously tested to the highest manufacturing standards.

“We always ensure that safety messaging and guidance regarding the supervision of pets while they are wearing accessories are clearly displayed on the packaging.

“We remain in contact with (Jenny) and extend our deepest sympathies during this difficult time.”

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the death of this poor dog and our thoughts go out to the owners.

“Thankfully, incidents like this are incredibly rare.

“But if dog owners are concerned, we would recommend a collar with a buckle that can be released quickly in case it gets caught, and choosing a collar made from material which can be cut through in the event of an emergency.

“Collars should also be appropriately fitted with sufficient space between the neck about the width of two fingers.

“Ensuring that your dog is wearing a collar and identification tag is required by law and there are also many benefits to collars and tags, such as being able to identify owners quickly if your dog goes missing.”