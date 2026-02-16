Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The widow of rugby icon Doddie Weir is embarking on a formidable 750-mile cycling journey from the Scottish Borders to Dublin, aiming to raise vital funds for the motor neurone disease (MND) charity her late husband founded.

Kathy Weir will join hundreds of other riders in the Doddie’s Triple Crown 2026 challenge, supporting the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

This gruelling endurance cycle, an annual event spearheaded by former Scotland captain Rob Wainwright, seeks to generate significant donations for research into MND.

The foundation was established by Doddie Weir in 2017, following his own diagnosis with the debilitating condition. The beloved Scotland star passed away in November 2022 at the age of 52, after living with MND for over six years.

While Kathy, 55, has been a steadfast supporter of the foundation since her husband’s death, she now feels prepared to undertake a major fundraising endeavour herself.

Reflecting on her decision, she shared: "This is probably the first year I’ve felt mentally ready to take on something like this. I don’t know about physically – but mentally, yes."

She candidly spoke about the aftermath of Doddie’s passing: "After Doddie died, I probably wasn’t in a great place. I’d tell everyone I was fine, but I was exhausted, mentally and physically. It was emotional and it was public. It’s taken time."

open image in gallery Kathy Weir (left) is taking on the charity challenge led by Rob Wainwright (Craig Watson/Story Shop/PA)

Last year, she participated in the final stage of the ride, which she found helpful. "Now I’m at a place where I’m happy to do anything I can to help raise the profile for Rob, the foundation, and for the whole MND community," she added.

The cycling challenge is set to commence on March 10, and Kathy has been diligently training around the Borders.

She admitted: "I’m a cyclist – but usually a summer cyclist. Rob keeps reminding us you don’t just ride a bike when it’s sunny – apparently we’re doing this in wet and windy weather too."

Acknowledging the physical toll, she stated: "You can’t rest tired legs when you’re riding four days on the bounce. There will be tough parts – but we’re doing it for a reason."

Doddie’s sons, Hamish, Angus, and Ben, have also been actively involved in fundraising efforts for the foundation.

Rob Wainwright commended the family’s commitment to the cause, highlighting the inherent difficulty of the upcoming Triple Crown cycle.

"It has to be painful. Three 180 to 200-mile days in a row is relentless – the lack of sleep, the early starts, the cumulative fatigue. And if we get headwinds and rain the whole way, it’ll be brutal. But there has to be a challenge," Wainwright explained.

open image in gallery Rob Wainwright is leading the charity event (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Archive )

He expressed profound admiration for the family’s resilience: "It’s immensely positive to see Doddie’s family continuing the work he started. To turn something so painful into something forward-looking and positive – I’ve got enormous respect for Kathy and the boys."

Wainwright emphasised the significance of their involvement: "They don’t have to carry the baton – there’s a huge national and international community behind this and them – but the fact they’ve chosen to step forward and add their energy to it means a great deal."

He concluded by reflecting on Doddie’s enduring impact: "Long before his diagnosis, Doddie was building loyalty just by being who he was. He gave his time to people. He was generous and genuinely interested in others.

“When he turned that energy towards tackling MND, it created something powerful – and that’s why it’s still growing."