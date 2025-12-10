Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Doctors’ strike could be called off as Streeting makes last-minute offer

Health secretary accuses BMA of ‘playing games with patients' lives’ by delaying decision

Jane Dalton
Wednesday 10 December 2025 13:47 EST
Comments
Resident doctors make up around half the medical workforce in the NHS (James Manning/PA)
Resident doctors make up around half the medical workforce in the NHS (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Resident doctors are to be consulted on whether to call off their forthcoming strike after receiving an offer from the government, the British Medical Association (BMA) says.

The doctors, formerly known as junior doctors, are due to walk out for five days from next Wednesday in a row over pay and concerns over training places.

Health secretary Wes Streeting accused the BMA of "playing games with patients' lives" by delaying a decision on whether to call off the strikes.

It said it would survey members online on whether or not the deal is enough to call off planned walkouts next week.

The online poll will close on Monday, just two days before the five-day strike is set to start.

Breaking news – more follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in