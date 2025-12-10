Doctors’ strike could be called off as Streeting makes last-minute offer
Health secretary accuses BMA of ‘playing games with patients' lives’ by delaying decision
Resident doctors are to be consulted on whether to call off their forthcoming strike after receiving an offer from the government, the British Medical Association (BMA) says.
The doctors, formerly known as junior doctors, are due to walk out for five days from next Wednesday in a row over pay and concerns over training places.
Health secretary Wes Streeting accused the BMA of "playing games with patients' lives" by delaying a decision on whether to call off the strikes.
It said it would survey members online on whether or not the deal is enough to call off planned walkouts next week.
The online poll will close on Monday, just two days before the five-day strike is set to start.
Breaking news – more follows
