Doctor who praised Hitler allowed back to work

A tribunal has ruled that a doctor who said she would “support Hitler” if he “was around today” can be allowed to return to work.

Dr Mili Shah is said to have made the comments in 2021 while working at the Liverpool University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

She was banned from practicing for four months earlier this year, but the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service has now ruled she is fit to return to work.

The tribunal was told how while working at the hospital on September 30 2021, Dr Shah made the comments about another member of staff.

It heard she had told a colleague: “All this antisemitism…if Hitler was around today I would support him as he got rid of horrible f*****s like him.”

In her witness statement, Dr Shah said she had no recollection of the conversation, and said: “What I am able to say, is that on reading what is alleged to have been said by me, then I am completely horrified.

“I absolutely do not recognise myself as someone who would use those words. Remarks of that nature are abhorrent to me, and do not in anyway reflect my personality, my belief systems, or in any way my character.”

She apologised for the remark and said she accepted “full responsibility for my conduct and recognise that such behaviour is inexcusable”.

The panel considered the remarks “abhorrent” and said they could undermine public confidence if a finding of impairment was not made in the case.

Though the tribunal found the allegations to be proven, it did not consider her fitness to practice to be impaired.

It said she had shown “good and effective insight” into clinical failings, which had also been proven in the report.

With regards to the antisemitic comments, the tribunal noted she had “started to develop a degree of insight”.

