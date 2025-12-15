Why women are now more confident than men at DIY
Half of women confident in painting and decorating, compared to 28% of men
New research suggests women are now more confident than men in tackling household DIY tasks.
Motoring and cycling firm Halfords’ study indicates a reversal from previous generations, especially among young women.
They reportedly excel at jobs like decorating, putting up shelves, and bleeding radiators, yet feel less assured in the kitchen.
A survey of 2,000 adults found nearly half of women confident in painting and decorating, compared to just 28 per cent of men.
A third of young women said they would happily put up shelves, compared with one in five young men.
Only one in three young men said they were confident they could change a lightbulb.
Jessica Frame, managing director of retail at Halfords, said: “This research shows a clear generational shift – for the first time, young women are more confident than men when it comes to DIY around the home, a very different picture than we see with older generations.
“This shows that we’re shedding outdated stereotypes so that gender isn’t a factor when it comes to these important life skills.”
