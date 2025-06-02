Main cause of distracted driving mistakes revealed – and it’s not your phone

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Catting with passengers and daydreaming are more likely to cause distracted driving errors than mobile phone use, a survey has found.

The RAC, which conducted the poll, cautioned that distractions can lead to "catastrophic consequences."

The survey of 2,691 UK drivers found that over three in five (63 per cent) admitted to making errors while driving due to distractions.

Among this group, the most frequent causes were conversations with passengers (43 per cent) and thinking about unrelated topics (37 per cent).

Additionally, interacting with modern touchscreen systems for functions like heating, radio, and navigation contributed to driver errors, with 26 per cent reporting such incidents.

Mistakes included missing a junction, exceeding the speed limit, ending up in the wrong lane and nearly crashing into another road user.

open image in gallery Chatting and daydreaming have been found to cause driving mistakes ( Getty/iStock )

When all respondents to the survey were asked what they consider distracting, the most common responses were talking on a phone (46 per cent) and applying make-up or shaving (42 per cent).

But among those who admitted to making distracted mistakes, just 8 per cent and 2 per cent of drivers respectively said those were the causes.

Separate Department for Transport (DfT) figures show 940 people were killed or seriously injured in crashes on Britain’s roads in 2023 where a driver was found to be distracted by something within their vehicle.

RAC road safety spokesman Rod Dennis said: “Talking to passengers or daydreaming are so common that they aren’t perceived by drivers to be big distractions, but our research has revealed they are in fact responsible for most of the errors drivers admit to.

“Although your eyes are on the road, it’s easy for your mind to wander behind the wheel, especially on long journeys.

“Distractions can have catastrophic consequences for both drivers themselves and other road users, especially in extreme instances like failing to stop at a junction or at a red light or crossing.

“Driving is still a very mentally demanding task, especially as we need to be able to react to what’s in front in a split-second, so it’s important we do everything we can to stay alert and minimise distractions.”