Funeral preparations begin for Diogo Jota as tributes to Liverpool star continue

Preparations have begun for the wake and funeral of Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota as tributes continue to flood in for the Portuguese international following his death in a car crash in Spain.

The father of three, who married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso 11 days before the incident, was killed alongside his brother Andre Silva after a Lamborghini they were travelling in burst into flames following a suspected tyre blowout in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Flowers could be seen being carried into a chapel in Porto ahead of the 28-year-old’s funeral – which parish priest at the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar in Sao Cosme, Jose Manuel Macedo, said would begin at 10am on Saturday.

A wake for the brothers is set to take place on Friday afternoon at the nearby Capela da Ressurreicao.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro was one of a number of people to arrive at the chapel for the wake on Friday.

Liverpool Football Club postponed the return of players for pre-season following Jota’s death, as a number of players past and present paid tribute.

The club’s manager Arne Slot said the “sense of shock is absolute”, adding: “He was a loved one to all of us.”

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson returned to Anfield with flowers and a club scarf on Friday as he paid his own tribute to Jota.

A sea of floral tributes had been left outside the ground, with many Liverpool fans and supporters of other clubs looking to pay their respects.

Flags have been lowered to half-mast at the stadium and all club stores, museums and tours have been closed until Monday, with staff offered wellbeing support.

Jota and Silva were both found dead after the car crashed on the A-52 in Palacios de Sanabria near the city of Zamora at 12.40am on Thursday.

Police said they were investigating the possibility that the Lamborghini left the road because of a tyre blowout while overtaking, and a source from the government sub-delegation in Zamora confirmed “a possible speeding incident” was being looked at.

Pictures of the aftermath of the crash showed debris scattered along the side of the road including what appeared to be charred parts of the vehicle.

No other vehicles are said to have been involved in the incident.

The club has opened physical and digital books of condolence in the wake of the deaths, and supporters and members of the public can go to the Anfield Road Stand reception area over the coming days to sign a message.

The online book can be found at https://www.liverpoolfc.com/club/diogo-jota-supporter-condolences