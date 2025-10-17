New veteran cards could be ‘case study’ for future digital ID rollout

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The introduction of digital veteran cards could provide a crucial "case study" for how such credentials operate, potentially alleviating public concerns surrounding the government’s proposed mandatory ID system, a minister has said.

Launching this Friday, these optional digital cards will offer military personnel a more efficient way to verify their service, mirroring the existing physical version, and access the benefits they are entitled to.

This development unfolds as Sir Keir Starmer recently announced plans for mandatory digital IDs for anyone working in the UK, a measure intended to combat illegal employment.

Concerns have been raised about potential infringements on civil liberties and data protection issues as well as the cost of setting up and maintaining a system of digital IDs.

Ian Murray, minister for digital government, acknowledged that the rollout of digital cards for veterans could demonstrate to the public how the credentials work and put to bed some of their fears.

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer says digital ID cards will provide an ‘enormous opportunity’ for the UK ( Alamy/PA )

The Labour MP for Edinburgh South said: “(It’s) probably a demonstration to the public by default, in that sense, on the basis that this is the first use case for having a digital credential on your smartphone, and that digital credential is the first sort of verifiable one that government have now launched.

“So using a closed group like the 300,000 veterans is a really good case study to show that it does work.

“And it will be very beneficial, it shows the technology works, that shows that we can prove and dispense with some of those legitimate concerns around privacy and security and those kinds of issues.”

But the purpose of the veteran card is not to be a test run for digital IDs, he said.

“The launch of this card is about making the lives of veterans easier, to access government services and the benefits of that card, rather than being about demonstrating the much wider issues that you talk about… in terms of digital ID,” he said.

The veteran card is the first digital document to be stored in the One Login app the Government has been developing.

It is also planning to launch digital driving licences.