Harry ‘sent unpleasant message’ to Sentebale charity’s boss

The Duke of Sussex has been accused of sending an “unpleasant” and “imperious” message to his charity’s boss after she failed to publicly quash rumours of a rift with his wife, it has been reported.

The fresh allegation reported by the Daily Telegraph is the latest development in a dispute between Sentebale chairwoman Sophie Chandauka and the charity’s co-founder Harry, who quit as its patron last week amid a boardroom battle.

Ms Chandauka has already alleged the duke tried to “eject” her through “bullying” and “harassment”, while a source close to former trustees and patrons of Sentebale dismissed her comments at the weekend as a “publicity stunt”.

During the prize-giving ceremony at a Sentebale fundraising polo match in Miami last April, the Duchess of Sussex appeared to choreograph who stood next to Harry, and in an awkward moment Ms Chandauka moved from beside the duke to Meghan’s side ducking under the trophy.

The Telegraph claimed a member of Harry’s team asked Ms Chandauka to issue a statement to quash any rumours about tensions with Meghan, but when she refused the duke reportedly contacted her directly.

The newspaper alleged Harry demanded she “explain herself” and claimed sources said the note was “unpleasant” in tone and used “imperious” language.

The duke founded Sentebale in honour of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help young people and children in southern Africa, particularly those living with HIV and Aids.

But several trustees have left the organisation in a dispute with Ms Chandauka, having requested her resignation.

According to The Times, the dispute arose over a decision to focus fundraising in Africa.

Former trustees Timothy Boucher, Mark Dyer – a mentor and close friend to Harry – Audrey Kgosidintsi, Kelello Lerotholi and Damian West said their decision to resign was “devastating” but was the “result of our loss in trust and confidence in the chair of the board”.

A source close to the trustees and patrons described Ms Chandauka’s interviews as a “publicity stunt”, adding: “They remain firm in their resignation, for the good of the charity, and look forward to the adjudication of the truth.”

In a joint statement issued last week Harry and Prince Seeiso backed the departing trustees and stepped back as patrons until further notice, saying it was “devastating” that the relationship between Sentebale’s trustees and chairwoman of the board “broke down beyond repair”.

The Duke of Sussex’s office declined to comment.