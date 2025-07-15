Duke of Sussex visits Angola in support of landmine clearance charity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Sussex has visited Angola and attended a discussion with the country’s president on removing landmines, a charity he is patron of has said.

Landmine clearance charity the Halo Trust said that during the meeting President Joao Lourenco “expressed his intention to continue to support our work”.

In 2019, Harry donned body armour and a protective visor while setting off a controlled explosion in a partially cleared minefield similar to one visited by his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

He was highlighting the ongoing threat of the munitions in Angola, the same nation his mother visited in 1997 to urge the world to ban the weapons.

Just months before she died in a car crash, Diana, wearing a protective visor and vest, walked through a minefield being cleared by the Halo Trust in the south-west African country.

James Cowan, chief executive of the charity, said: “It was an honour to have an audience with His Excellency President Lourenco today alongside Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex to discuss Halo’s continued demining efforts in Angola.

“We thanked him for his extraordinary dedication to and investment in the vision of a mine-free country, and he expressed his intention to continue to support our work with a further significant contract for the next three years.

“Our partnership is strengthened and renewed, and we are grateful to President Lourenco for his leadership on this critical issue.”

During his 2019 trip, the Duke of Sussex delivered a call to action to help rid the world of landmines.

He said Angola’s continued problem with the buried munitions would likely have been solved if his mother had lived.

Diana spoke out against the sale and use of landmines and famously called for an international ban on them during her 1997 trip.

She strode through a cleared path in a Huambo minefield, and the images of her in body armour and a mask gave the anti-landmine campaign global recognition.