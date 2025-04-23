Police continue to analyse transgender rights protest footage after banner claim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are continuing to analyse video footage of a transgender rights protest that took place in London at the weekend amid claims some demonstrators had placards featuring death threats.

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson told Times Radio she had been reassured that photos of offensive banners posted online were old, but would check again with the Metropolitan Police.

The force said on Sunday that images analysed by investigators up to that point were either not from Saturday’s protest or did not constitute a crime, but officers are continuing to examine footage from the event this week.

Thousands of supporters gathered in central London for what was billed as an “emergency demonstration” days after a Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman.

Dame Diana was questioned on Times Radio about an online post by general secretary of the University College Union (UCU) Jo Grady.

One picture reportedly showed in the background a protester with a banner saying “the only good terf (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) is a —- terf”, and a picture of a hangman.

Dame Diana said she had a meeting with the Met on Tuesday and spoke to officers about pictures of banners featuring threats and references to ‘terfs’.

She told Times Radio: “I was assured that those pictures came not from the protests on Saturday but from other protests that had taken place in the past.

“So that reassured me yesterday that that work had been done.”

But asked about the union boss’s post she said she will go back to the force again to check.

“If that’s the case I will go back and raise that with the Metropolitan Police but I asked specifically yesterday when I met with them about the posts that were on social media.”

Dame Diana added: “I will look at that because that concerns me and obviously threats like that that are made are really concerning and may well constitute offences.

“So I will certainly look at what you’ve raised with me.”

The Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday: “Available footage of the protest is being reviewed and action will be taken if there are signs displayed that breach the law.”

It is also appealing for witnesses after seven statues were vandalised during the protest.

“Fag rights” and a heart were painted on the banner held on the statue of suffragist Millicent Fawcett, and “trans rights are human rights” was sprayed on the pedestal bearing a memorial to South African military leader and statesman Jan Christian Smuts.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, who led the policing of the protest, said: “We are keen to speak to those who saw anything on the day and urge anyone with information, pictures or footage to come forward.”

A UCU spokesman said: “Dr Jo Grady does not condone violence or threatening behaviour of any kind in any circumstance.

“Dr Jo Grady was not aware of any placard in the background of a photo that was posted to social media last weekend and does not believe that the actions of one person should distract from the importance of the protest.”