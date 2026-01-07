Waitrose to create 550 jobs for new Bristol warehouse as it eyes expansion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Waitrose is planning to hire around 550 staff to work at its new warehouse in Bristol as the upmarket grocer eyes expansion in the region.

The distribution centre will open in early 2027 and be run by logistics firm DHL, which is set to begin recruiting in spring.

Some 480 warehouse staff and 80 drivers will be brought in ahead of the launch of the site in Avonmouth, Bristol.

Waitrose said the new site will make deliveries more efficient for the 50 existing shops in the south-west England region, and pave the way for expansion in the future.

It is also hailed as the retailer’s most sustainable warehouse building, with features including 1,200 solar panels on the roof and energy efficient systems.

The retailer has committed to investing £1 billion over several years into growing the brand and improving its 317 shops across the country.

Part of this investment has involved spending on artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, including to reduce the number of manual processes for work across the supply chain.

It has leaned into AI to identify what influences customer behaviour and their spending patterns, such as sports events, weather changes, and promotions.

Waitrose has been increasing its share of the UK grocery market and now captures 4.7% of the market, according to the latest figures from research firm Worldpanel by Numerator.

The average amount spent by shoppers on a trip to the grocer increased by 6.5% over the 12 weeks to the end of December 28, compared with the same period a year ago – outpacing gains by its competitors.

The brand, which is part of the John Lewis Partnership, will open its first full-size supermarket for seven years in Brabazon, a new neighbourhood in north Bristol, next year.

It has still expanded during the period, but through convenience and smaller franchise stores.